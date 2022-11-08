Do you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2

Should you be wondering if you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2, then you've probably heard that the new battle royale is built on the same tech powering MW2 and the two are closely linked. However, the good news is that Warzone 2 is a completely free-to-play experience, so you'll still be able to jump into the fresh Al Mazrah map and explore the Quarry, Observatory, Airport, and more without having to buy Modern Warfare 2 first. It's worth noting that none of your progress or unlocks from the original carry over, though if you're worried that Warzone 2 will replace Warzone then don't be as you'll still be able to revisit Caldera for the foreseeable future with your previously unlocked Operators.

Of course, if you do own Modern Warfare 2 then you'll get an initial advantage over those using the free-to-play Warzone 2, as you'll have several weeks before the battle royale launches to get to grips with the new Modern Warfare 2 guns beforehand. You can also continue your Warzone 2 progress in Modern Warfare 2 to level up faster, along with Warzone Mobile when that launches some time in 2023. However, you don't need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2, so we've got the lowdown on how to get the battle royale for free.

Can you play Warzone 2 without Modern Warfare 2

As confirmed when Modern Warfare 2 was originally announced (opens in new tab), Warzone 2.0 is "the new, free-to-play battle royale Warzone," so although it's built on the same technology that's powering MW2 you won't need to purchase that full-price release to get access to it. Instead, you'll be able to download Warzone 2 when it launches on November 16 as a free standalone launcher from the relevant digital store on your platform, as you could with the original Warzone. However, if you do own Modern Warfare 2, then Warzone 2 will appear within the main menu once it goes live, so you won't need to install it separately.