When is the Warzone 2 preload available

By Iain Wilson
published

Start your Warzone 2 download from November 14 so you're ready for launch

Warzone 2 preload
(Image credit: Activision)

Getting your Warzone 2 preload sorted out in advance is essential if you want to immediately take part in the new battle royale, when Warzone 2 launches on November 16. There's nothing more frustrating than seeing other players enjoying a fresh release, while you can only sit and watch a progress bar slowly ticking over, so thankfully you can start your Warzone 2 download from November 14. This gives you several days to receive the required files, which hopefully will be enough time whatever your internet speed is.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Roadmap

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap

(Image credit: Activision)

See when all of the upcoming Season 01 content is due to arrive on the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap.

There's a big reason why you want to start your Warzone 2 preload as soon as possible, because Warzone 2's rumored file size has players fearing for their hard drives. Although the exact size of the download hasn't been verified or confirmed officially, @CODWZInformer on Twitter claims that it will be a whopping 115GB, so you may need to clear some room in advance – especially if you only have the stock internal SSD available on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. Also, although we know that the answer to do you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2 is no, it's possible that having MW2 installed may reduce the overall file size needed for Warzone 2. Whatever your situation, here's what you need to know about when you can start the Warzone 2 preload.

Warzone 2 preload start time

Warzone 2

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone 2 preload start time kicks in a whole two days before the official launch of the new battle royale, which should give you the best chance of having it ready when the servers go live on November 16. You can start preloading Warzone 2 at the following times:

  • US West Coast: November 14, 10am PST
  • US East Coast: November 14, 1pm EST
  • United Kingdom: November 14, 6pm GMT
  • Europe: November 14, 7pm CET
  • Australia: November 15, 5am AEST

As the Warzone 2 download is going to be considerably large, it's likely that you'll need to start it manually rather than it being an automatic update sent to your system. If you own Modern Warfare 2 then check the main menu from the time stated above and look for the preload option, otherwise search the relevant digital store for your platform to download the separate Warzone 2 launcher.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has almost 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

See comments