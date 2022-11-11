When is the Warzone 2 preload available

Getting your Warzone 2 preload sorted out in advance is essential if you want to immediately take part in the new battle royale, when Warzone 2 launches on November 16. There's nothing more frustrating than seeing other players enjoying a fresh release, while you can only sit and watch a progress bar slowly ticking over, so thankfully you can start your Warzone 2 download from November 14. This gives you several days to receive the required files, which hopefully will be enough time whatever your internet speed is.

There's a big reason why you want to start your Warzone 2 preload as soon as possible, because Warzone 2's rumored file size has players fearing for their hard drives. Although the exact size of the download hasn't been verified or confirmed officially, @CODWZInformer on Twitter claims that it will be a whopping 115GB, so you may need to clear some room in advance – especially if you only have the stock internal SSD available on your PS5 or Xbox Series X. Also, although we know that the answer to do you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2 is no, it's possible that having MW2 installed may reduce the overall file size needed for Warzone 2. Whatever your situation, here's what you need to know about when you can start the Warzone 2 preload.

Warzone 2 preload start time

The Warzone 2 preload start time kicks in a whole two days before the official launch of the new battle royale, which should give you the best chance of having it ready when the servers go live on November 16. You can start preloading Warzone 2 at the following times:

US West Coast: November 14, 10am PST

US East Coast: November 14, 1pm EST

United Kingdom: November 14, 6pm GMT

Europe: November 14, 7pm CET

Australia: November 15, 5am AEST

As the Warzone 2 download is going to be considerably large, it's likely that you'll need to start it manually rather than it being an automatic update sent to your system. If you own Modern Warfare 2 then check the main menu from the time stated above and look for the preload option, otherwise search the relevant digital store for your platform to download the separate Warzone 2 launcher.