Warzone 2's rumored file size has players fearing for their hard drives

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's reported file size is a whopping 115GB on all systems.

Yesterday on November 10, the Twitter account below alleged the file size of the forthcoming battle royale sequel. It's worth noting that the full size of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has never been verified by developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software, so it's worth considering this a rumor until it's actually confirmed.

NEWS: #Warzone 2 GAME SIZE…The game will be 115.62GB to download.Be following @CODWZInformer for all things Warzone. pic.twitter.com/seiGIwywFcNovember 10, 2022 See more

Even if the information is a rumor, however, it hasn't stopped players worrying about storage space on their consoles. In the replies to the tweet above, players are fretting over how they're going to manage downloading over 115GB on their new-gen consoles, especially those with a smaller Xbox Series S. It's an enduring concern, given that the original Warzone has also topped 100GB in the past.

There's also a lot of confusion about whether Warzone 2.0 is tied into Modern Warfare 2. The original battle royale game needed players to download Modern Warfare to have access to Warzone, which made the file size of the first Warzone significantly bigger for players.

As our guide on do you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2 explains though, you'll be able to immediately access the latter game if you have the former installed. There's still confusion going around about this though, but it helps to have had a clear answer from Infinity Ward and Raven Software previously.

Warzone 2.0 launches next week on November 16, and if you haven't done so already, you can get a personalized highlight reel of your Warzone career right now ahead of the new launch.

