Re-live the highs and lows of your Warzone career ahead of Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone veterans can look back on their career with new personalized recap videos.

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard debuted Call of Duty: Warzone - Legacy, a brand new website-based feature (opens in new tab) that grants a highlight compilation for players. By putting in your Activision ID, you'll receive your very own personalized highlight reel, including a bunch of statistics.

For example, you'll get a complete tracker of the number of games played, games won, kills, and deaths across your time spent in Warzone. There's also squad-based statistics as well, so you'll be able to see which friend died the most in Warzone among your regular crew.

Considering how popular Warzone was over the last few years, especially during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a nice touch to be able to reflect back on the battle royale shooter. It's also great to include player's friends in the highlight statistics, so you can see who let you down the most in crucial moments.

This is, of course, all done to prelude the debut of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 later this month on November 18. When the new iteration of the shooter launches, Warzone will effectively be discontinued, remaining online for anyone to play on, but ceasing regular updates and new games modes.

Just like its predecessor, Warzone 2 will be entirely free-to-play. As Activision Blizzard previously announced though, the new game has been made using the same game engine as the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and going forward, all Call of Duty games will be constructed using this same base game engine.

