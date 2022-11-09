How to get your Warzone Legacy video

Your personalized Warzone Legacy video is a great way to celebrate everything you've achieved in the battle royale, since it first launched back in March 2020. Once you've generated it you'll be able to show off your KD ratio, Gulag performance, favorite Operator, and a whole load of additional stats from your time in the Warzone. You can even see which one of your squadmates fell to their death the most, though that one is more likely to be the source of gentle mocking than celebration within your group!

This is happening because Warzone 2 is just around the corner, launching on November 16 with a whole new battle royale experience to get started on. We know that the answer to the question will Warzone 2 replace Warzone is a resounding "no," however there's bound to be a large shift in players over to version 2.0 so now feels like the right time to celebrate everything that happened in the original. If you want to know where to get your Warzone Legacy video or how to find your Activision ID to claim it, we've got all of the details below. This service will only be available until November 30, 2022, so don't wait too long to receive your report.

Where to get your Warzone Legacy video

(Image credit: Activision)

To request your personalised Warzone Legacy video, you need to visit the official website (opens in new tab) and enter your Activision ID – if you're not sure where to find that, we've got an explanation below. Once that's done, you'll be presented with your Warzone Legacy video detailing all sorts of stats, including your first drop date, most used weapon class, most deployed Operator, and who your most used squadmates have been.

At the end of the video you'll see a Veteran Action Report summary, which you can also download as an image from the link below the video, and there are additional links to share the video to social media platforms or download it. Bear in mind that your squad members' details are also in the video, so make sure you check with them before sharing it publicly.

How to find your Activision ID

(Image credit: Activision)

In order to get your Warzone Legacy video, you'll need to enter your Activision ID on the website, but as this isn't something you use every day and is potentially different from your general online ID, it pays to know where it is. To find you Activision ID, you can open the Social page from the menu in Modern Warfare 2, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, or Modern Warfare then view your profile – we've highlighted where it is in MW2 above. You can also find it by logging on (opens in new tab) to the Call of Duty website with your email or platform account, then looking in the top right corner of the screen next to the My Call of Duty button.