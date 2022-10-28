Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass release date, price and more

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass is coming soon but isn't available at launch, with a release date set for November 16. Like the the Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode , it's coming but isn't in place for release. So don't worry if you can't get access to it right now, but we've got all the details on the release date and price coming up.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and Warzone all shared Battle Pass progression and content, the release of Modern Warfare 2 has ushered in a new beginning. Developer Infinity Ward has wiped the slate clean and it is set to release Season One of the MW2 Battle Pass, which will reward dedicated players with special unlocks – Operator skins, Emblems, Calling Cards, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

The Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass release date is set for November 16, 2022. That's two weeks on from the launch of the base game, and is scheduled to coincide with the release of Warzone 2. The two games are set to share Battle Pass progression, so the launch of Season One has been timed to ensure regular multiplayer and battle royale players are on even footing on day one.

Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass price

The Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass price will once again be 1000 COD points – around $10/£10. A returning feature is the ability to skip tiers, which costs 150 COD points per square. Additionally, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition includes the Season One Battle Pass and 50 tier skips, so be prepared to see some sweats with a lot of unique skins and emblems come November 16.

Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass progression

The Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass will share progression between Warzone 2 and Warzone mobile, which is set to release in 2023. That means that, regardless of whether you're jumping into regular multiplayer or battle royale, all of your successes will ultimately contribute to your overall battle pass level. It's expected that each game will have its own unique battle pass rewards, although the vast majority of unlocks should carry between the three games.

