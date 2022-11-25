The best Fennec 45 Warzone 2 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Coming equipped with the best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout will help you excel at close-range battles. This is thanks to the SMG’s tremendously fast rate of fire, allowing you to easily shred through your opponents.

Though, its fire rate is sort of a double-edged sword, as you’ll blow through ammo quickly, even with the largest magazine. With that in mind, you’ll need to be deliberate with your shots – and you’ll definitely want to choose your battles wisely. Once you learn how to use the Fennec 45, you will win more gunfights up-close, provided you land your shots. Here’s the best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

If you want to see more of the best Warzone 2 guns in Modern Warfare 2 then we have plenty of other options for you to try out.

How to unlock the Fennec 45 Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Thankfully, unlocking the Fennec 45 is a straightforward process. Instead of leveling up a specific weapon platform, all you need to do is reach rank 38 to get your hands on the Fennec 45. To do so quickly, make sure you pop a 2XP token and play on Shoot House for high-kill matches. Otherwise, if you don’t own Modern Warfare 2, it’s recommended to play DMZ to level up faster.

Best close-range Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : FTAC Locktight Stock

: FTAC Locktight Stock Rear Grip : Fennec Rubber Grip

: Fennec Rubber Grip Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Since the Fennec 45 is meant to be used up-close, you should build it to prioritize speed, aim down sights (ADS) time, and overall mobility. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser improves your ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed, which will make you more nimble.

Then, use the FTAC Locktight Stock for improved crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and better ADS time. To further boost the weapon’s ADS speed and sprint-to-fire times, we recommend using the Fennec Rubber Grip Rear Grip.

Some of the other attachments penalize recoil control, so to help you land your shots, it’s best to use the FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel. This attachment improves the weapon’s aiming idle stability. Finally, we advise always using the Fennec Mag 45 Magazine, to give you as much ammo as possible.

This build will work nicely alongside a long-range rifle or LMG. Try not to challenge players past 15 meters or so with this particular loadout, as it’ll be harder to land your shots from afar. Instead, stick to battles within close-range. The closer, the better.

Best mid-range Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Barrel : Fennec Covert Force

: Fennec Covert Force Underbarrel : Phase-3 Grip

: Phase-3 Grip Stock : FTAC XCommand Stock

: FTAC XCommand Stock Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Since many firefights in Warzone 2 occur at mid-range, it’s not a bad idea to come equipped with a Fennec 45 build that works well for those situations.

Start with the Fennec Covert Force Barrel for sound suppression, better damage range, hip fire accuracy, and faster bullet velocity. Then, equip the Phase-3 Grip Underbarrel, which boosts your aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

After that, we recommend the FTAC XCommand Stock for even more recoil control. And, as always with any Fennec build, be sure to use the Fennec Mag 45 Magazine. Finish the build with the Fennec Stippled Grip Rear Grip for one last recoil control boost.

This build works best as a sniper support, excelling at close to mid-range. It’ll do much better at mid-range than the close-quarters Fennec 45 loadout since its recoil control, bullet velocity, and accuracy are enhanced with this particular build. Just be sure to always keep your ammo in check, especially for larger team modes like Trios or Quads.

Best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 class build in Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Since the Fennec 45 runs out of ammo so quickly, having a Munitions Box available will certainly make your life easier. Likewise, Stun Grenades are perfect for giving you the upper hand, especially in close-quarters situations. We also like using Semtex Grenades to clear out rooms, finish off downed enemies, or even destroy vehicles.

In terms of your Perk Package, we recommend using Specter. This includes Double Time, which increases the duration of your tac sprint, which is helpful when resetting a gunfight. In addition, it comes with Tracker, allowing you to see enemy footprints temporarily – once again, a useful tool for close-range.

Spotter is also ideal, as many players tend to use Claymores and Proximity Mines. This Perk allows you to spot enemy equipment through walls, which will hopefully keep you safer. Finally, Ghost makes you undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. This is super handy, especially for the end portion of a Warzone 2 match.