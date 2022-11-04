The best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is a must-have in your arsenal. While there's some debate within the Call of Duty community over the best Modern Warfare 2 SMG, the Vaznev-9K is our pick – particularly if you get the right attachments on this thing to help bring the recoil under control in Gunsmith. It can quickly bring multiple enemies down before needing to reload if you're able to connect with the upper torso, has a clean iron sight, and is just really fun to wield.

So much so that the Vaznev-9K is part of our best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts . This weapon does require some investment in the Kastovia Platform, so you'll want to make smart use of your Modern Warfare 2 Double XP tokens, but it's well worth the time. Alternatively, you way want to check the best Kastov-74U loadout in Modern Warfare 2 as a viable alternative, as you'll have this SMG in your hands before you get access to the Vaznev-9K. Either way, keep reading for details on how to unlock one of our favorite weapons in the game, and what attachments and perks you need to make it unstoppable in the core 6v6 multiplayer playlists.

How to unlock the Vaznev-9K

To get access to the Vaznev-9K is no easy task, but you will have fun doing it. This SMG is part of the Kastovia Platform, which means you'll need to level up Assault Rifles and SMGs before you can start working with this gun. To start, you'll have to level the Kastov 762 AR to 13; that will unlock the Kastov 545 AR which you'll then need to take to level 13; which will then give you access to the Kastov-74U SMG, which you'll need to level 14. Then you'll have the Vaznev-9K, and thankfully most of the Gunsmith attachments you need should already be unlocked by this point. Make good use of those Modern Warfare 2 Double XP tokens, and check our guide for how to earn more XP fast in MW2 .

Best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-9K loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : KAS-1 381MM

: KAS-1 381MM Laser : Schlanger PEQ Box IV

: Schlanger PEQ Box IV Stock : Otrezat Stock

: Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Vaznev-9K is arguably the best all-round SMG in Modern Warfare 2 right now, and the attachments we've selected here prioritize some key areas for improvement. The FTAC Castle Comp muzzle will help reign in that horizontal and vertical recoil and the Demo-X2 Grip will help further hone your control. Additionally, the Schlanger PEQ Box IV and Otrezat Stock will help quicken your ADS and aim-walking speed.

Early signs indicate that the Vaznev-9K will play a big role in the Warzone 2 gun meta, as it's already proving to be viable in the larger Ground War and Invasion game-types thanks to its steady accuracy over medium-range engagements. While we're yet to see anything on the level of the original Warzone's MP5 or MAC-10, the Vaznev-9K is sure to be an early favorite, and one of the top tier Modern Warfare 2 guns going forward.

Best Modern Warfare 2 Vaznev-9K class build

Field Upgrade : Deployable cover

: Deployable cover Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Base Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Base Perk 2 : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

For your Vaznev-9K loadout, you want to build the most aggressive class possible. Take the deployable shield as a field upgrade to give yourself some cover while reloading, but otherwise it's all about heavy pressing – the flash grenade is brutal, even if your opponent has Battle Hardened equipped as a passive Perk, and the Drill Charge will give you the chance to better crowd control rooms and objectives as you're pushing them.

As for the Perk Package, if you have reached Military Rank 44, we'd recommend that you take Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad as your passive Perks. This will give you a little protection from non-killstreak related distractions, while Fast Hands and Quick Fix will give you maximum viability. Quick Fix in particular, which starts health regeneration as soon as you kill an enemy, is essential if you're playing an aggressive class – pair the Vaznev-9K with our best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to become unstoppable. If you're still leveling your Military Rank, take the pre-built Assault Perk Package and use that Overkill Bonus Perk to take a second primary weapon, such as our best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout.