How to earn more XP fast in Modern Warfare 2

If you want to earn more XP fast in Modern Warfare 2 there are certain things you can do, such as swapping weapons before collecting dog tags in Kill Confirmed or throwing Decoy Grenades into hot zones to collect passive score from your teammates. Not only does this help you rise through the ranks to unlock new weapons, upgrades, and perks, but it also gives you access to fresh attachments and customization options for the weapon you're currently using.

All of this affects your progress in Modern Warfare 2, whether it's being able to equip a particular gun that suits your playstyle or just getting a cool look for your enemies to see on their kill cams. This will also be of interest to players who want to use Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning once it returns to the game, as you need to hit the maximum level for a gun before you can start tweaking the settings for attachments.

We've got some tips and tricks here that players have discovered to earn more XP in Modern Warfare 2, though be aware that any methods that could be considered as exploits to gain rapid progress will likely be patched out in a future update, so if you see a lucrative method that works then don't sleep on it. If you're going down the route of maximizing the XP you earn, then it may also be worth heading to the Killstreaks page under the Weapons tab on the main menu and following the prompt in the bottom left corner to switch to Scorestreaks, as this should give you quicker access to a UAV, missiles, and more.

Ways to earn more XP fast in Modern Warfare 2

A trick players have picked up on to earn more XP in Modern Warfare 2 is to play the Kill Confirmed multiplayer mode, and eliminate enemies with one weapon then switch to another weapon before collecting their dropped dog tags. This means that you earn XP on the first weapon for the kill, but then have the 75XP for the dog tag collection applied to the second weapon, meaning you can level it up and unlock additional attachments and camos without getting a single kill with it – particularly handy for hard-to-use weapons.

Another way to earn more XP in Modern Warfare 2 is to equip the Decoy Grenade as your tactical item, which unlocks when you reach level 19, along with the Extra Tactical Base Perk so you spawn with an extra grenade. After you've thrown a Decoy Grenade, any kills your team gets near it will also award you with XP, meaning you can secure a nice passive leveling buff by regularly throwing them into the danger zone.

Another method to earn more XP in Modern Warfare 2 requires considerable skill and luck to pull off, as demonstrated in the video above posted on Reddit by u/darkname324 (opens in new tab). To achieve this, you need to jump on top of an enemy tank that has an open hatch, then throw a Suppression Mine onto the opening, which will then continually suppress the occupants while dropping a steady stream of XP for you. This is far harder than it actually looks, as you not only have to get on top of the tank without being sniped or blown up, but you also need to have collected a Suppression Mine and land it right in the middle of the opening to have the desired effect, but if you can do it the results speak for themselves.