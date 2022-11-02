When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP event

Modern Warfare 2 double XP events are always a great way to boost your level, and although we don't know exactly when the first one of these is going to be, we are expecting it to arrive in the near future. We also have details here on where to find any Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens you've earned so far and how to activate them, as they're found in a different menu location for Modern Warfare 2 which is throwing some players off.

MW2 Mastery Camos (Image credit: Activision) What are the different Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos and how to unlock them all.

Of course, these types of events and those precious tokens help you to earn more XP fast in Modern Warfare 2, and there's a number of reason why you'd want to do that. For starters, it gets you access to fresh weapons, upgrades, perks, and killstreaks, so you can better tailor your loadout to match your playstyle and preferences. You also need to max out your weapon progression for each gun if you want to access the Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning options for the various attachments, so earning additional experience is only going to help speed up that process. From tokens to upcoming events, here's everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 double XP.

When will the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP event be?

(Image credit: Activision)

At the time of writing, the date and time for the first Modern Warfare 2 double XP event hasn't been officially announced yet, but we're expecting it to arrive soon. There's usually one of these events close to launch to get new players up and running, with previous COD instalment Vanguard having it's first double XP weekend two weeks after coming out. If that same pattern follows then we could have a Modern Warfare 2 double XP event around November 12, though it's possible that Activision want to iron out issues with the Modern Warfare 2 servers before that goes ahead so players aren't stuck looking at Modern Warfare 2 error codes instead of collecting their bonus progression.

How to find and use Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens

(Image credit: Activision)

There are several ways to earn Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens, with the main routes being to complete campaign missions or to have purchased the Vault Edition through the in-game store of a previous COD game. There are also certain food and drink promotions running that award these tokens, though they're limited to particular countries or territories, and once the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass launches we expect there will be tokens unlocked at various tiers while you progress.

(Image credit: Activision)

When you have at least one Modern Warfare 2 double XP token available, select any multiplayer mode and next to the big yellow Start button in the bottom left corner of the screen you'll see an XP Tokens button you can hit. This will open a side panel as shown above, where all of your Double Weapon XP and Double XP tokens along with their durations can be found. Select any of them to activate, but remember that they countdown in real-time and not in-game time so make sure you're ready to jump straight into a match, then keep playing until it expires so you get maximum benefit from the token.