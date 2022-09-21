Are the Modern Warfare 2 servers down?

If you're wondering if the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down, you’re probably experiencing some connectivity issues due to the beta being temporarily offline. Attempting to log in to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta right now will bring up the ‘Detrick – Guernsey’ error code, but this is normal as the servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance. Although, if you’re experiencing server issues when the beta is live, it could be down to a widespread problem at the game’s end, so here’s what you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 servers being down and how you might be able to fix the problem.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 server status

(Image credit: Activision)

At time of writing on September 21, The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta servers are down because it is the end of its first session that was exclusive to PlayStation players. As mentioned, attempting to log in to the beta now will bring up an error message notifying you that the connection has failed, with the reason being server maintenance and the ‘Detrick – Guernsey’ error code. There’s no fix for this on your end, so you’ll just have to wait until maintenance is over.



However, don’t worry as this maintenance won’t last too long as the beta returns for its second session from September 22 – 26 and serves as the crossplay test for all platforms. The servers should only be down (technical issues permitting) until the second beta session commences on September 22 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST/7pm CEST. At this point, those that pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on Xbox and PC will be able to log in for their early access period, while any PlayStation players can join in – you can learn all about the Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times here.



Given the additional server stress that the influx of players over the weekend may cause, we advise keeping an eye on the Call of Duty Twitter (opens in new tab) and other social pages for any server warnings and updates if any problems emerge, but hopefully it should go smoothly.



If you are having issues connecting to the Modern Warfare 2 servers and can’t see anything official about them, try checking the Downdetector status page (opens in new tab) for Call of Duty to see if others are having similar connection issues. If this does not appear to be the case, then it’s likely the connection issue is on your end. Try restarting the Modern Warfare 2 beta, turning your console or PC off and on, or switching off your router for a few minutes before turning it back on to try and sort out the issue.