How to use Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning to tweak loadouts

Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning lets you take the various attachments you can add to a gun you've mastered, and fine-tune them in minute detail so you can really hone them to match your exact playstyle and abilities. Players are still debating how much difference these tiny tweaks actually make to your performance in Modern Warfare 2, but it certainly won't do any harm to play around with these settings and see if they improve things for you.

At the time of writing, Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning has been disabled by Infinity Ward, so it is currently not available in the shooter. According to their announcement (opens in new tab) there was an issue with the game crashing when players equipped five tuned attachments at the same time, so this feature has been switched off while the problem is investigated. Hopefully it won't be too long until the issue is resolved, but in the meantime here's how to use Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning when it comes back online.

How to access Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning

(Image credit: Activision)

When Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning is available again, you'll be able to access it by reaching the maximum level on the progression track for the particular weapon you want to customize. You increase your weapon level by using it in matches, and the maximum varies from gun to gun – for example, you unlock weapon tuning at progression level 20 for the M4, though it's lower for some and higher for others (and check out the best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout to help get one of the best starter guns up to scratch). You can check this stat by highlighting the weapon in a custom loadout, following the Platform Weapon Progression prompt under the name of the gun, then hitting the See Track button under the weapon and scrolling all the way to the right until you see the nut icon.

(Image credit: Activision)

To actually use Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning when available to make changes, highlight the gun in your loadout then follow the prompt above it to visit the Gunsmith. Here you can add unlocked attachments to your gun, then if you hover over one of them you'll see a prompt for weapon tuning. Select that and you'll enter the tuning screen, where you can tweak variables to see how they affect the stats, and if required jump straight into the Firing Range so you can test out your changes without having to jump into a live match. Any Modern Warfare 2 weapon tuning you apply that you're not happy with can easily be reverted, by following the Remove Tuning prompt on the tuning screen.