The best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts are here to help you maintain an edge online. While the full Modern Warfare 2 gun list runs pretty long, figuring out what's worth your time can help take some of the edge off of the Gunsmith progression system. That's why we've put together some of the best loadouts in MW2 across the Assault Rifle, SMG, and Marksman Rifle categories.

While we've focused on complete Primary and Secondary classes here, you could spin some of these fantastic all-rounder weapon builds out into their own loadouts if you really wanted too. That's what's so great about Modern Warfare 2 – there's so much freedom to experiment, and versatility in these weapon systems. So take our word for it, or use these loadouts as a starting point as you begin to experiement with the best MW2 Perks and Killstreaks, and other weapon attachments as you unlock them.

With the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass set to come online November 16 alongside Warzone 2, the game is about to start getting incredibly competitive. That's why you'll want to start working towards and building some of the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts now so that you don't fall behind.

M4 and P890

(Image credit: Activision)

The M4 is one of the most popular Modern Warfare 2 Assault Rifles. Not only is it a starting weapon that every player has access to, but it's also proving to be incredibly versatile – with a large range of attachments available, it's possible to tailor this weapon to fit a variety of ranges and playstyles. Below you'll find our pick for the best all-round version, but we have covered other builds in our guide to the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 .

Recommended M4 attachments:

Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : Hightower 20" Barrel

: Hightower 20" Barrel Stock : Corio Precio Factory

: Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

While you could take the Overkill perk and pair the M4 with an SMG or Marksman Rifle, one of the most popular plays right now is to have the P890 pistol in your secondary slot. Truth be told, pistols can be a bit of a grind to level to get access to the required attachments, but if you make good use of your Modern Warfare 2 Double XP tokens you'll get there in no time. Two shot enemies with the best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Recommended P890 attachments:

Muzzle : Forge DX90-F

: Forge DX90-F Barrel : XRX Tacops Barrel

: XRX Tacops Barrel Magazine : 10-Round Mag

: 10-Round Mag Trigger Action : Bruen Express

: Bruen Express Rear Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip

Vaznev-9K and Expedite 12

(Image credit: Activision)

Between the Lachmann Sub and the FSS Hurricane, there is some debate as to what the best SMG in Modern Warfare 2 is right now. But our money is on the Vaznev-9K. You'll need to whip through the vast majority of the Kastov Platform tree to gain access to the weapon, but this SMG has a wicked TTK and will down enemies in just a couple of shots if you can get to grips with the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Recommended Vaznev-9K attachments:

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : KAS-1 381MM

: KAS-1 381MM Laser : Schlanger PEQ Box IV

: Schlanger PEQ Box IV Stock : Otrezat Stock

: Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

While there is a reasonable shout to be made that the Vaznev-9K is best paired with the P890 pistol, you may want to give yourself a little more stopping power. By using the Overkill perk, which allows you to equip two primary weapons, you could pair the SMG up with the Expedite 12 shotgun. It's fast and reliable, and will be devastating on Modern Warfare 2 maps like Farm 18 and Breenbergh Hotel.

Recommended Expedite 12 attachments:

Muzzle : Xten Modified Choke

: Xten Modified Choke Barrel : 18.5” Emperor Barrel

: 18.5” Emperor Barrel Laser : 1mw Quick Fire Laser

: 1mw Quick Fire Laser Stock : Schlager Resonance

: Schlager Resonance Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

TAQ-56 and Lachmann Sub

(Image credit: Activision)

The TAQ-56 is, for all intents and purposes, the ever-popular SCAR from Warzone, so you may want to get to grips with this weapon now should it have an equally prestigious place in the Warzone 2 gun meta. It's got a really clean iron sight, so you're better off investing in attachments that help balance out that horizontal recoil and increase the ADS speed. The best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 will be dominant in the weeks ahead.

Recommended TAQ-56 attachments:

Muzzle : Komodo Heavy

: Komodo Heavy Barrel : 14.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

: 14.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Tiger Grip

: FTAC Tiger Grip Stock : TV Cardinal Stock

: TV Cardinal Stock Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

While you could (again) take the powerful P890 pistol out with the TAQ-56, it isn't the worst idea in the world to pair this assault rifle with the popular Lachmann Sub. This MP5 SMG is great in a pinch, although you'll need to be careful with managing ammunition between these two fast weapons if you're taking the Overkill perk out into the field instead of Scavenger. Still, this is the best Lachmann Sub Modern Warfare 2 loadout we've found so far.

Recommended Lachmann Sub attachments:

Muzzle : FTAC M-SUB 12"

: FTAC M-SUB 12" Barrel : XTEN RR-40

: XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock : LM Stockless Mod

: LM Stockless Mod Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

SP-R 208 and FSS Hurricane

(Image credit: Activision)

Here's the most popular Modern Warfare 2 Marksman Rifle, the SP-R 208 – a returning favorite that's giving the Sniper Rifle class weapons a run for their money. If you can get a handle on this thing it's absolutely dominant, and able to ruin people at short, medium, and long range encounters. Honestly, when you look at the state of the best SP-R 208 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you have to wonder whether Infinity Ward will nerf it before long.

Recommended SP-R 208 attachments:

Optic : SP-X 80 6.6X

: SP-X 80 6.6X Laser : Corio Laz-44 V3

: Corio Laz-44 V3 Comb : Aim-Assist 406

: Aim-Assist 406 Stock : ZRL T70 Pad Extension

: ZRL T70 Pad Extension Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

While it is possible to treat the SP-R 208 like a shotgun if you get jumped, thanks to that FSS ST87 Bolt attachment which increases the firing speed, you'll probably want to pair this Marksman Rifle with an SMG. The FSS Hurricane is a favorite because of its solid control and recoil. The best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is simple, but it carried me through the first set of MW2 Mastery Camo challenges to get Gold.

Recommended FSS Hurricane attachments:

Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Laser : 1MW Laser Box

: 1MW Laser Box Barrel : FSS Cannonade 16"

: FSS Cannonade 16" Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

SA-B 50 and Kastov-74U

(Image credit: Activision)

While much of the Modern Warfare 2 community is going wild over the SP-R 208, I actually think the SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle is the better of the two. It unlocks once you've gotten the SP-R 208 to level 13, so feel free to try both. But for my money, the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 has devastating, one-shot stopping power which can absolutely slay across short and medium-range engagements.

Recommended SA-B 50 attachments:

Barrel : 12.5" Carbon Barrel

: 12.5" Carbon Barrel Laser : Corio LAZ-44 V3

: Corio LAZ-44 V3 Stock : XRK Specter Mod

: XRK Specter Mod Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Truth be told, the SA-B 50 probably pairs best with the P890, but if you don't want to level the pistol, then a fast-firing SMG like the PDSW 528 or a chunky Assault Rifle like the Kastov-74U is a good shout. We're going to list the attachments for the latter here, as we believe that the best Kastov-74U loadout in Modern Warfare 2 will give you a little more versatility and options on the Core maps.

Recommended Kastov-74U attachments: