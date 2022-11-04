The best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is a force to be reckoned with. This semi-automatic pistol is quickly becoming a mainstay of 6v6 core multiplayer lobbies, thanks to its unbelievable damage output and low recoil. While the early Call of Duty meta is typically dominated by Assault Rifles and SMGs, the Modern Warfare 2 P890 pistol is becoming dominant – thanks to its ability to two-shot enemy players if you can hit them above the shoulders.

Our best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout will require some amount of grinding, with many of the vital Gunsmith attachments locked behind the weapon's higher levels. So make good use of your Modern Warfare 2 Double XP tokens, and check our guide for how to earn more XP fast in MW2 , to make getting the P890 up to competitive standard easier than it otherwise would be. And you'll want to put the effort in because it'll be worth it in the end: this P890 build is part of our best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts for a reason.

How to unlock the P890

The P890 pistol is unlocked as standard for all Modern Warfare 2 players. Unlike most of the weapons in the game, the P890's Bruen 890 Platform is entirely self-contained – it shares no attachments with any other guns within its class. That's both a blessing and a curse, as it means you'll need to level this thing up to 21 (of a possible 27) to get access to all of our suggested Gunsmith attachments.

Best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Forge DX90-F

: Forge DX90-F Barrel : XRX Tacops Barrel

: XRX Tacops Barrel Magazine : 10-Round Mag

: 10-Round Mag Trigger Action : Bruen Express

: Bruen Express Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip

With this best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you'll find a surprisingly versatile weapon in close-quarters combat. While we would typically advise you to take an SMG out with you for this job, the P890 pistol is devastating at close range. It's a two-tap to kill, so long as you can nail your shots to the upper-torso or head. Success with this build requires fast reaction times, and necessitates that you have the presence to press enemy positions aggressively. But thanks to the P890's impressive handling and mobility, it does a lot of the heavy lifting once you're within firing distance.

While it's unlikely that this P890 build in Modern Warfare 2 will have the same viability in Warzone 2 , it could make for a solid secondary when you start dropping onto Al Mazrah. Right now, the P890 is one of the top tier Modern Warfare 2 guns , and that's unlikely to change anytime soon – unless Infinity Ward rebalances the weapon as part of an update, so you'll want to keep a close eye on the Modern Warfare 2 patch notes over the coming weeks.

Best Modern Warfare 2 P890 class build

Field Upgrade : Dead Silence

: Dead Silence Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Tactical : Stim

: Stim Base Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Base Perk 2 : Bomb Squad

: Bomb Squad Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

The Best Modern Warfare 2 P890 loadout is all about speed, and you'll want that reflected in your class build too. Let's start with equipment: Dead Silence unlocks at Military Rank 51 and will temporarily make your footsteps silent; the Drill Charge will help you lock down areas or otherwise cause distractions; and for tactical you'll either want Stim (which refreshes Tactical Sprint) or Flash Grenades, which will temporarily leave an enemy blinded.

As for the Perks, you have two options here. Modern Warfare 2 allows you to build your own Perk Packages, although you'll need to reach Military Rank 44 to get access to everything we need here. Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad will reduce the effect of enemy tacticals, while Fast Hands will allow you to quickly switch between the P890 and whatever you have equipped in the Primary weapon slot (we'd recommend our best Modern Warfare 2 M4 loadout for that). Quick Fix is also essential, as it'll start health regeneration as soon as you kill an enemy, which is great for recovery if they get a few shots off before you double tap 'em. If you're still working your way through the Military Rank levels, you could also try the Perk Support Package while you're leveling up.