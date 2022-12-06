The best Warzone 2 Akimbo pistol loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Warzone 2 Akimbo pistols loadouts can actually outclass most close-range weapons in the game. Which is impresssive considering there's a slew of great SMGs in Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2

Akimbo P890s specifically are currently at the top of the meta, with a faster time to kill than some of the best SMGs out there. Dual P890s are borderline broken and will likely get nerfed, so we recommend enjoying them while they’re still powerful. It’s also a great choice because you don’t need to use the Overkill perk since the P890 is a sidearm. But how exactly should you build this weapon, and how should you use it? Here’s what you need to know about the best Akimbo pistols loadout in Warzone 2, the Akimbo P890.

The best Warzone 2 P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 will also help you get more out of this gun on it's own, if you don't want to run a double set up.

How to unlock the Akimbo P890

While the P890 is available right from the start, you’ll need to reach level 26 with the weapon to earn the Akimbo Rear Grip. The best ways to level up the weapon are to play the Shoot House playlist in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer, or by completing lots of Safecracker contracts in Warzone 2. Make sure you have this weapon equipped to earn XP as you complete contracts, whether you’re playing DMZ or Warzone 2.

The best Akimbo pistol loadout in Warzone 2

The best Akimbo pistol loadout in Warzone 2 uses the P890 and these attachments:

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Ammunition: 45 Auto Armor Piercing

45 Auto Armor Piercing Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Akimbo

The best way to use this version of the P890, is to spam both triggers as fast as you can to ensure you’re outputting as much damage as possible. This is what allows it to compete with (and in many cases, outclass) most SMGs in the game. You won’t be able to pull off any mid to long-range kills with this, but in close quarters, you’ll be unstoppable.

Start with the FT Steel Fire Muzzle, which grants sound suppression, faster bullet velocity, more damage range, and improved recoil smoothness. You should also tune the attachment to prioritize recoil smoothness and aiming idle stability.

Next, equip the Bruen Express Trigger Action for a faster fire rate. For this, make sure you tune for better recoil smoothness, and faster sprint-to-fire speed.

The 45 Auto Armor Piercing Ammunition might not seem useful, but it’s all in how you tune it. By default, this attachment gives you improved bullet penetration and more vehicle damage. However, once you’ve max-leveled the P890, you can tune this Ammunition type, which can be used to boost its damage range and recoil steadiness. This makes the attachment far more useful than it seems, giving it more accuracy and extra range.

After that, we recommend the 1MW Pistol Laser, which improves your hip fire recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and sprint-to-fire speed. You aren’t able to tune this attachment, but thankfully, it’s already quite useful as is.

Finalize the build with the Akimbo Rear Grip. Remember, this is a hip-fire-only loadout, meaning, you’ll need to get close to take down your foes. Thankfully, this weapon shreds through enemies up close, so you’ll do well as long as you’re within 10 meters or so.

It might also seem odd to run this weapon without an extended mag, as it only comes with eight rounds (each) by default. But given just how fast the time to kill (TTK) is, you really don’t need more ammo, especially for smaller team game modes like Solos and Duos. If you’re someone who plays Trios and Quads and you often find yourself battling multiple foes at once, then it might be a good idea to swap the Ammunition for an extended Magazine. But typically, you’ll be fine with 8 rounds in each pistol.

Best Warzone 2 Akimbo pistols class build in Modern Warfare 2

Field Upgrade : Dead Silence

: Dead Silence Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Normally, we’d recommend bringing a Munitions Box with you, but since the Akimbo P890s don’t require much ammo to take down enemies, you’re better off using Dead Silence so you can get in close. It’s also recommended to utilize Stuns to close the gap between you and your opponents, or to give you the upper hand before rushing into a room. Semtex Grenades also work well against vehicles, or to damage your foes before closing in for the elimination.

As for perks, you still can’t select individual options within Warzone 2, so for now, we recommend the Specter Package. This comes with Double Time, which boosts the length of your tac sprint, allowing you to catch up to enemies faster. It also includes Tracker, giving you a temporary view of your opponent’s footprints.

In Warzone 2, many players like running with Claymores and Proximity Mines, so the Spotter perk comes in handy, allowing you to see enemy equipment through walls. Finally, Ghost is always a great option, especially since players like to stack up on UAVs. Remember, this makes you undetectable by enemy UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.