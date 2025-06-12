SpyraThree review: "Makes all other water guns look ridiculous"

If you're looking for the ultimate water gun, you can stop now – it's the SpyraThree. Multiple fire modes, high accuracy, surprising punchiness, a self-reloading system, and a digital display add to the premium feel of this high-end blaster. That does mean it's comparatively expensive and won't be suitable for younger kids due to the power of its shots, but you can guarantee that everyone else's jaws are gonna drop.

The SpyraThree is what would happen if you asked the Federation from Star Trek to make a water gun. This thing is so tricked out with advanced, scene-stealing features that it feels downright futuristic. Multiple firing modes and the ability to shoot orbs of water far further than anything else on the market? Check. The ability to self-reload? You better believe it. A digital display telling you how much 'ammo' you have left? Absolutely. This is a water pistol designed for adults by adults who clearly spent a long time pondering that age-old question, "how much better would this toy be if I added a ton of cool electronic shit?" Very, as it turns out.

Essentially, this is a water pistol by way of sci-fi. With that in mind, the SpyraThree is undoubtedly one of the best water guns ever made, a phenomenal premium option, and easily the best choice for adults. That does make it overkill if you're buying for your little ones, of course, and there's a price to match… but there's no denying how impressive this blaster is.

SpyraThree features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $169 / £144 Ages 14+ Priming mechanism Electronic, three fire rates, auto-fill Capacity 25.36 fl oz (750ml) Batteries required No (rechargeable USB-C)

Multiple fire modes & digital display

Self-reload function

Powerful shots thanks to 34.6 PSI

The SpyraThree takes the nuclear approach to water fights. Pump-action? Multi-nozzles? How cute. No – this one sucks up water automatically at the press of a button when you dunk it into a bucket, allowing you to leap back into action fully loaded with no effort on your part. Then you're ready to unleash H20 hell on the opposition.

You'll need all the juice you can get, because the SpyraThree doesn't fire paltry jets of water. Oh no. Instead, it hurls out high-pressure 'pellets' of H20 thanks to a PSI of 34.6. When combined with its multiple fire settings (Tournament, Burst, and Open/auto), this is a toy that means business.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

You might not get that impression from the bright blue and red colorways, but trust me – hefting the SpyraThree will convince you otherwise. This isn't a cheap plastic novelty; it's well-engineered, and its handle is fitted with grooved rubber for added comfort.

The blaster also tells you how much ammo you have via a little display that's reminiscent of the Aliens Colonial Marines rifle, meaning you won't ever be caught short. The same readout lets you know how much power the toy (which is charged by a USB-C cable) has left too, so there's no guesswork involved in when you need to duck out.

Performance

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Incredibly accurate

Very decent range

Quite heavy

If you break this bad boy out in your average water battle, you'll feel incredibly over-equipped; the SpyraThree makes all other water guns look ridiculous. While the likes of Super Soaker are trying to catch up with their own alternatives, none can match the force or features in this premium option.

To kick off, you just need to dip the end of the blaster into a bucket, tub, or sink full of water, hit a button, and wait for the SpyraThree to reload – it'll do the rest. While the process is distractingly noisy (secrecy isn't an option here), it's refreshingly quick. Remember how annoying it is to wait while your water gun gradually fills at a tap? That's not a problem anymore.

Then the world's your oyster. Although the capacity isn't enough to keep you fighting for ages, especially when you use the thirsty automatic or burst modes, it's much better than competing blasters.

Speaking of those alternate modes, they do make enough of a difference to be worth switching between. While Tournament is a more accurate single-shot solution that allows you to prioritize your aim, Burst lets loose a short barrage for when multiple foes are crowded together or you're pinned down. Open is all about laying down a constant stream of fire, on the other hand. (Just be aware that you'll run out of ammo very quickly with this selected.)

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

I preferred Tournament mode, for the most part. The SpyraThree is shockingly accurate (a water gun actually hitting your target every time? Outrageous), and it boasts a decent range as well. For example, I was able to hit the fourth-floor windows of our multi-storey office building with the Spyra. It does tickle a bit more than your average Super Soaker as a result, but no more so than the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic.

The only downside? This thing is pretty heavy, especially when hopped up on water, so take that into consideration before diving in. Its shots may also be too much for younger kids to handle, especially compared to your average Super Soaker.

Should you buy the SpyraThree?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you want the ultimate instrument of water warfare, yes – you should buy the SpyraThree. It's the ideal choice no matter whether you're an adult looking to spice up the backyard barbecues of summer, or if you like to play competitively. However, by the same token, it won't be suitable for younger children or for buying on a whim; this is quite expensive compared to average blasters.

Want something cheaper or for a younger audience? Super Soaker offers the Power Drench XL, and while it's not as powerful, it's a similar concept that's far more child-friendly.

Buy it if...

✅ You're looking for the ultimate water gun

It really doesn't get more feature-rich or fun than this. The SpyraThree is now the high bar everything else needs to clear.

✅ You want maximum accuracy

I've not used a water gun that's more accurate than the SpyraThree, nor more powerful.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're buying for young kids

The power of this blaster's shots means that it may be too much for younger children.

❌ You want something cheap and cheerful

Compared to other water pistols, the SpyraThree is very expensive. It's also crammed with a lot of features you may not need or want.

How we tested the SpyraThree

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer This review was conducted using a copy of the product provided by the publisher.

I took this blaster into my garden and outside the office for numerous test-firings (I was even asked to clean our office security cameras using the SpyraThree, as seen above), target practice, and general use. I also used other, competing blasters as a comparison and focused on range, accuracy, and ease of use.

