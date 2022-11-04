This is the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 right now. While Marksman Rifles are proving to be a little more dominant than Sniper Rifles in Core multiplayer playlists, and to an extent the large Battle playlists too, this SA-B 50 build isn't about range – it's about power. Specifically, power in close and mid-range Modern Warfare 2 engagements. If you don't feel all that comfortable with a shotgun, and find yourself getting the drop on enemies but aren't able to get the business done with an SMG, then you'll want to try this SA-B 50, because it's a beast.

Not only is this a must-try alternative to our best SP-R 208 Modern Warfare 2 loadout, it's one of the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts , period. It's fast, it's powerful, and if you're smart with your positioning – and have the confidence to aggressively press close-quarters areas – it can be more viable than an assault rifle.

How to unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2

The SA-B 50 is part of the Bryson Long Rifle Platform. That means you'll need to first level the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle to level 16, which will then give you access to the SA-B 50. The stats will tell you that this weapon has worse recoil control and accuracy, and you should not follow that advice – particularly if you put in the time and effort to unlock our recommended attachments for Gunsmith. If you've been saving your Modern Warfare 2 Double XP tokens, use them on sorting out this weapon Platform for sure.

Best Modern Warfare 2 SA-B 50 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel : 12.5" Carbon Barrel

: 12.5" Carbon Barrel Laser : Corio LAZ-44 V3

: Corio LAZ-44 V3 Stock : XRK Specter Mod

: XRK Specter Mod Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Typically, with a Marksman Rifle you'll want to set it up as you would a Sniper Rifle – prioritizing weapon sway and control to meticulously pick enemies off at range. With this MW2 SA-B 50 loadout, you want to effectively set it up as you would an SMG. All of these attachments put a priority on ADS, movement, and sprint-to-fire speed – you may only be able to let off one shot at a time, but when it's a one-shot kill in the upper torso that doesn't matter. The FSS ST87 Bolt is integral too as this will massively improve your rechambering speed, allowing you to treat this thing as a semi-auto shotgun with the handling of a rifle. Honestly, this build is unstoppable if you have the presence to aggressively push.

Best Modern Warfare 2 SA-B 50 class build

Field Upgrade : Dead Silence

: Dead Silence Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Base Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Base Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Hit

You'll want to pair the SA-B 50 up with an SMG for maximum carnage, so consider our best FSS Hurricane Modern Warfare 2 loadout as a viable option, so the Overkill Perk is a must. Fast Hands will improve the time it takes to switch between each of these primary weapons, while Quick Hit will start your health regeneration as soon as you get a kill – making it possible for you to bounce between engagements.

Dead Silence is the best Field Upgrade, as it can temporarily make your footsteps silent, although as this unlocks at Military Rank 51 you may want to consider taking a Munitions Box out with you while you're leveling up. The reason for this is that between your SA-B 50 and accompanying SMG, you'll quickly burn through ammunition reserves.