Halo fan game that blends the iconic FPS with Vampire Survivors gets seal of approval from Halo Studios: "Really love to see the passion you and your team have poured into this"

Halo fans have created their own Vampire Survivors -style game based on the iconic FPS franchise, and the group behind it has received a stamp of approval from Halo Studios.

While we are all waiting for the rumored Halo: Combat Evolved remake (that could be arriving on PS5 ) Spartan Survivors launched back in May. If the name didn't give it away, it's a Halo fan game that brings the franchise into the Vampire Survivors formula, complete with characters, weapons and enemies from the beloved Microsoft series.

Of course, with fan games it can go one of two ways, the classic route of the game being taken down (see: AM2R, Metal Gear Remake ), or in other cases a company like Sega will embrace the fan community, even collaborating with them, as we saw with Sonic Mania.

Well don't worry about Spartan Survivors being taken away anytime soon, as the devs announced on Twitter that the game has the seal of approval from Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries). "Really love to see the passion you and your team have poured into this experience" a Halo Studios rep told the Spartan Survivors team, adding, "it really is fun and we look forward to getting further in our play through and unlocking more stuff."

The team revealed that Halo Studios "requested us to add a minor update to the legal disclaimer in the game's credits and the store pages," but outside of that they are free to go wild. While the game is available free on Itch.io at the moment, the team has confirmed that it's coming to Steam in July, mobile and Xbox "later this summer," and also plans to do a PS5 release of the game, fulfilling the prophecy!

Time will tell if Spartan Survivors will make its way to the list of the top 10 Halo games .