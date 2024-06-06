Halo: Combat Evolved is reportedly getting "some form" of a remaster as Xbox considers bringing the iconic FPS series to PS5 for the first time

A new report claims Xbox is considering bringing Halo to PS5 and 343 Industries is working on a remaster of the first Halo game.

This comes from The Verge's Tom Warren, who claims Xbox is considering bringing its biggest and most identifiable console exclusive to its most formidable competitor. The company has laid the framework for this already with the launch of Sea of Thieves on PS5 this year, and reports claim exclusives like Starfield and Bethesda's Indiana Jones game could also be making their way over to PlayStation. Halo, however, is widely considered the face of Xbox and its transition out of console exclusivity would have wide-ranging implications for Microsoft's overall gaming strategy.

There's a lot of noise around Xbox's plans for the future, and it's hard to say with any certainty the direction it's heading. Between the industry-shaking acquisitions, brutal layoffs and studio closures, and mixed messaging around platform exclusivity from its top brass, what Xbox as a brand looks like in the next, say, 5-10 years is anyone's guess at this point.

Warren also reports that Xbox is internally considering a remaster of "some form" of Halo: Combat Evolved, the first-person shooter and Xbox launch game that kicked off the series back in 2001. Xbox is reportedly considering bringing the remaster to "rival consoles."

The remaster is said to be in the early development stages, and as such, probably won't be revealed during Xbox's Summer Game Fest showcase. And as the Halo PS5 thing is only a consideration at this point, it's safe to say it won't be announced during Summer Game Fest 2024 either.

What could make an appearance, however, is the rumored Xbox handheld console.