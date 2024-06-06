An Xbox handheld could finally show up during the Xbox Games Showcase, but I hope it’s not a PlayStation Portal rival

Xbox handheld rumors are making the rounds yet again, but this time they point towards a portable console reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase. While the latest round of whispers don’t contain any info about specs, you’ll only have to wait until June 9 to see what Microsoft actually has in store. That said, I’m already praying that we get something that’ll challenge the Steam Deck rather than rival the PlayStation Portal with streaming shenanigans.

eXtas1s, a renowned leaker and YouTuber, claims that an “Xbox Portable” teaser will feature during the Games Showcase (via TrueAchievements). Again, we’ve not got anything else to go on yet, apart from its existence being revealed, and there’s no guarantee we’ll hear anything about the handheld’s specs and capabilities during the event. However, we could find out whether it’ll be a miniaturized Series S, an Android-based streaming device, or something new entirely. The enthusiast in me is holding out for the latter, but I can absolutely see the appeal in being able to use current-gen console tech on the go.

Most of the best gaming handhelds out there right now, other than the Switch, are portable PCs. In theory, an Xbox handheld could reignite competition within the handheld console scene again, as Nintendo has been wandering around that battlefield solo since the PS Vita was vanquished. Yes, I know that the PlayStation Portal is technically a successor, but if you’ve read my review, you’ll know that I don’t think remote play is a proper answer to the industry’s portable problem.

Dear Xbox, please don’t pull a Portal

It feels like we’ve been spoiled by the portable PC scene lately. Not only do we have a brand new Asus ROG Ally inbound, but the Zotac Zone is on the way to take on the Steam Deck OLED. Handheld console enthusiasts will also likely be able to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2, but I can’t help but feel like Xbox and PS5 players are having their mobile gaming needs neglected. Sure, the PlayStation Portal is a least an attempt at cutting the cord, but I think fans deserve more features beyond streaming.

The bare minimum I’m asking for here is for Microsoft to make a handheld that doesn’t require a Series X or S console. I mean, if I really had my way, I’d also ask that the Xbox Portable is able to run games natively rather than using the cloud at all, as we’ve already got devices like the Razer Edge and Logitech G Cloud that provide that functionality. Ideally, I want to see Microsoft go for something a bit more ambitious, as creating something with features that span beyond the cloud could serve as a great hardware revival.

I’ve said this before, but I truly believe Microsoft needs to optimize Windows before making an Xbox handheld. Whether the company’s PC and console endeavors intertwine is a different matter entirely, but the new portable could help the brand carve out its own space within the scene. I’m not 100% sold on the idea of the device itself being a mini rig, as that could be viewed as a nail in the coffin for traditional console hardware. But, that’s not to say the system’s OS can’t share similarities with whatever’s on the cards for the Windows 11 side of things.

Ultimately, I think all portable gaming fans will benefit if the Xbox handheld can run games natively. There’s no guarantee that the above rumors are true, but I’ll be along for the ride on June 9. The recent explosion within the portable PC scene is proof enough that players are craving mobile options, and with previous rumors suggesting even Sony is cooking up a proper Steam Deck alternative, I think we can do better than the Portal.

