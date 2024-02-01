PlayStation Vita 2 rumors are spiralling, but it's not what you might think

The words PlayStation Vita 2 aren't something I thought I'd be typing in 2024, but reports of a new Sony handheld have surfaced. Unlike the PlayStation Portal, rumors point towards the new handheld using a custom AMD APU that could provide performance on par with the PS4, and some tricks might even enable to to run PS5 releases. However, it's needless to say you should take a hearty grain of salt with all of this news, not to mention that - if it is legit - it'll probably give more Steam Deck rival that Vita successor.

I've been mourning the PlayStation Vita since it was discontinued in 2009, and while it's not on our best gaming handheld list, it's still one of my favorite portables. Comparatively, the PlayStation Portal isn't really the successor I was looking for, especially since its remote play nature tethers it to your home. So, you can imagine my excitement upon seeing a reliable GPU leaker talking about a Vita successor, even if its current namesake is merely a rumor placeholder.

In a new video by YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead, the leaker runs through a "custom AMD APU" that'll end up in a new PlayStation handheld. The YouTuber does admit that while he's using the term "PlayStation Vita 2" to describe the portable, it's not an official name by any means. In fact, the leaker says he's using it in the same way "Xbox 720" was thrown around before the Xbox One arrived, so you diehard Vita fans will want to curb your enthusiasm.

That said, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about the prospect of a new PlayStation handheld, providing its real. For starters, developers allegedly told MLID that the portable's APU could use 18 Compute Units so as to maintain full backwards compatibility with digital PS4 games. It may also boast the ability to run PS5 games using a "pro like patch," but that will seemingly require devs to participate.

Naturally, these PlayStation Vita 2 rumors are anything but an official confirmation of a new handheld. The leaker does "100% confirm" that a new PlayStation handheld is in the early stages of development, but as with all hardware whispers, I'd hold back on getting your hopes up. Even if Sony is working on a new device, it'll apparently launch at around the same time as the PS6, so there's still a long road a head of its potential arrival. Still, if you are excited at the idea of a PS handheld that can take on the Steam Deck, watch this space.

If you're still focussed on trying to get Sony's latest handheld, swing by our PlayStation Portal stock tracker and keep tabs on availability.

