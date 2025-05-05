Now that the Series S costs even more, I can't help but feel Microsoft wants us to look at handhelds and say, "this is an Xbox"

It might sound like the beginnings of a cheesy meme, but Microsoft's "this is an Xbox" strategy is now in full swing. Not only is the gaming giant pushing to transform its brand into a platform, but it has even just given players a reason to play Game Pass on gaming handhelds and other devices by increasing its console prices.

Ironically, by proclaiming that almost every internet-connected device is part of its ecosystem, Microsoft still has me asking, "What actually is an Xbox?" Yes, it's a console like the Series X or S that can run Microsoft's games natively, but at the same time, even if we ignore the idea of running the system's library using cloud shenanigans, I can install and run every new Xbox game on a handheld or a PC.

Prior to Microsoft's price increases, I merely put the decision to launch games simultaneously on console and PC for the greater good of versatility. However, now that the cheapest MS box, the Series S, costs $380, it now feels like a direct reason to pick up something like the Asus ROG Ally or Steam Deck OLED instead. Simply put, if everything is an Xbox, then you're arguably better off buying anything other than the box.

Portable PCs are becoming better Valve Xbox alternatives

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Before I pitch the idea of buying a handheld exclusively for Xbox games, I want to clarify that the Series S is still relevant. As much as Microsoft wants to boldly claim that everything is part of its ecosystem, that's not strictly true unless you're exclusively talking about Game Pass. By sticking with an actual console, you're getting a level of backwards compatibility and optimization for new games that just isn't the same when taking a DIY approach on PC, even the company's app does have provisions for bridging the gap.

That said, if you boil down the core point of an Xbox in 2025 to being able to play new games on day one, gaming handhelds boast a better value proposition. Yes, the Series S still has a better chance at running any recent releases at a better frame rate and resolution, but with some tweaks, the Steam Deck will provide playable results and provide portable freedom for $10 less than Microsoft's system.

Frankly, I think it's bananas that a handheld can remotely keep up with a current-gen system. That's before we even start to explore the slightly more expensive Asus ROG Ally and future handhelds that will raise the portable performance bar even further. If you're big into performance metrics and squeezing the best frame rates out of your hardware, there is still room to argue in favor of a Series S, but to everyday players, the gap might not even be that significant.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

This actually became crystal clear to me a few weeks ago, when my partner and I decided to start playing Split Fiction. As an experiment, I actually decided to install the game on the Ayaneo mini PC AM02 - a tiny rig I keep in my living room that's armed with the same AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS chipset as many handhelds.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To my complete amusement, I was able to run the chaotic sci-fi co-op caper at 1080p 60fps without any major visual drawbacks, and my other half figured I was using an Xbox since I was using the console's wireless controllers. The tiny machine boasts roughly the same performance levels as a ROG Ally, so you're talking about a setup that could match the experience as the Series S for not that much more if you pair it with a Steam Deck dock.

Before running to your keyboard to shout at me, I know this isn't going to apply to every game. Optimisation is still a huge issue with any PC based machine, and the limited specs of handhelds and mini PCs can be a massive drawback. Still, all it might take is a new generation of devices kitted out with new Ryzen chips with FSR 4 AI upscaling abilities to clear the hurdle, and at that point, there will be fewer reasons than ever to buy a Series S.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is creeping in

(Image credit: Future)

It's easy to forget that Microsoft wants players to start playing Xbox games via the cloud. You could say that's why it's pointing at everything from Fire TV sticks to lightweight handhelds and saying, "this is an Xbox," since not having to buy an expensive system increases its chances of getting you to subscribe.

I'm still not convinced that tactic will entice players to completely switch to cloud gaming, and I really still view it as a secondary experimental way to access your library. But, if people end up priced out of buying a new console, it's easy to see why they'd turn to using cheaper devices to stream new releases as a last resort, broadband reliability be damned.

Hilariously, that means handhelds like the Logitech G Cloud, a system I honestly used to think was a hard sell, is actually quite attractive compared to the Series S. Right now, you can grab the streaming device for $275 at Amazon, and if you're planning on just playing using that side of Game Pass anyway, it'll mean getting it for $105 less than a Series S.

Look, I'm not saying the G Cloud is going to provide a better experience than the Series S. I'd still rather use Microsoft's cheapest Xbox to install games and dabble with streaming if it takes my fancy. However, that doesn't change the fact that cheaper systems like this that are built for cloud gaming are hovering above the price-hiked system like versatile vultures primed to pinch players.

Will your next Xbox be a handheld? Probably

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It might sound like I'm saying Microsoft is going to lose Xbox fans to handheld makers due to the price hike. And, in reality, they are, but they're also herding players towards the same waters it's about to jump into.

Microsoft has all but confirmed that it's making a handheld of some kind. At the moment, it looks like it'll be a collaborative effort between MS and Asus on something that looks like a ROG Ally but smells like an Xbox, and the main reason for that team-up is to gain Game Pass subscribers.

Simply put, if you buy a ROG Ally now instead of waiting for the "Xbox handheld," Microsoft still has a chance of getting you on Game Pass. I mean, we're living in a time where you can now buy exclusives like Forza on PS5, so the idea that the primary focus is services rather than specific hardware makes sense.

However, if it did have a preference for your device of choice, especially if you'd have previously bought a Series S, it'd probably be a Windows handheld. Keep in mind that the Nintendo Switch 2 is about to enter the scene with a bang, and its portable play becomes more desirable than ever, the last thing Microsoft will want is to be tethered to a living room setup.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for useful add-ons. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming laptops for alternative mobile rigs.