Xbox reveals three new consoles out later this year, says it's "hard at work on the next generation"

Xbox has unveiled all-new digital hardware set to arrive later this year in 2024, but says it's also working on its next generation of consoles.

Earlier today at the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox's Sarah Bond appeared on stage for a pretty special annoucement. Xbox has the Xbox Series X Digital releasing later this year, an exclusively digital take on its more expensive and more powerful current-gen console, which comes in either 1TB or 2TB variants.

Additionally, there's a brand new model of the Xbox Series S out later this year, and this will also boast 1TB of storage space. This is a considerable upgrade on the current Xbox Series S model, which should make if function as a brilliant Game Pass machine.

Right now, we don't have a release date for the new Xbox hardware beyond some point later this year. However, it's a safe bet that Xbox will launch the hardware well before the Holiday period rolls around, so look for it to arrive at some point in October or November, at a very estimated guess.

Additionally, Bond also said that Xbox is "hard at work on the next generation" of gaming consoles. It goes to say that we have very, very little detail on this new hardware, as this is the first time Xbox has ever publicly acknowledged it to date, but it's good to know nonetheless.

So yes, Xbox is still working on new consoles, and isn't suddenly about to abandon its hardware. That's very much been speculation over the last few years, as the gap between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales has widened, but this will no doubt be good news to Xbox fans around the world who hope the manufacturer stays in the console space to compete with PlayStation and Nintendo.

