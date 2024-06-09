Fable joins GTA 6, Monster Hunter Wilds and more in 2025's already packed game release schedule

Playground Games' Fable finally has a vague release window, and it's set to make 2025's already packed game schedule even busier.

That's right, as was confirmed in today's Xbox Games Showcase, Fable is set to go up against GTA 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more at some point next year. No hints were given regarding what point in the year it'll be released, but needless to say, we're going to be very busy trying to keep up with all of the titles currently planned.

The latest trailer introduces us to Humphry, Albion's 'greatest' – and also retired – hero, who's played by the English actor and comedian Matt King. His retirement is short lived, however – as explained in a post on Xbox Wire, he'll be "forced out of retirement when a mysterious figure from his past threatens the very existence of Albion."

Humphry also gives us some exposition about our female protagonist, who he describes as "terrifying." She definitely looks adept in combat, as has been highlighted by the fresh look at the RPG's third person gameplay, showing her taking on baddies with a sword and bow.

More generally, it's worth noting how damn good Fable's visuals are looking. Like the trailer shown during last June's Xbox Games Showcase, you might have spotted a tiny but crucial bit of text at the bottom of the screen confirming that, yes, we're looking at actual, in-game footage. Last year, lead lighting artist Lukas Koelz responded to fans' disbelief , saying: "People not believing this is 'real' or that the game will look like this is one of the best compliments."

For now, we still have quite a wait ahead of us for the next installment in the beloved RPG series, but with a vague release window now secured, we're one step closer to diving back into Albion ourselves.

Check out our coverage of all the news out of today's Xbox and Bethesda event to keep up with all the latest announcements.