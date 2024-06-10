Phil Spencer hints that an Xbox portable could be in the works after all - “I think we should have a handheld too”

The rumored Xbox handheld might be coming after all, as Phil Spencer has all but confirmed a portable system is inbound. The device might have been a no-show during the console giant’s Games Showcase, but the CEO says the “future for us in hardware is pretty awesome.”

Rumors of a portable Xbox have circled for a while, and fans are itching for a mini Series S to enter the best gaming handheld ring. Following new whispers that a device could pop up during the Summer Showcase, I shared some thoughts on why I think it shouldn’t just be a PlayStation Portal rival, as I firmly believe that a native hardware solution is what’s needed within the Xbox ecosystem. Now that the Summer Games Fest dust has settled, Phil Spencer has chimed in to say that he feels the same way about the publisher’s platform endeavors.

During a chat with IGN, Spencer was asked whether an Xbox handheld is in the works. In response, the gaming boss claimed he was excited about “the work that the team is doing around different form factors,” and “different ways to play.” Naturally, that is not a direct confirmation that a portable device is coming, but it feels like a pretty strong nod that it has something handheld-related in the oven.

Spencer goes on to chat handheld hypotheticals by stating that he thinks “being able to play games locally is really important," which somewhat puts my cloud streaming fears to rest. Perhaps more interestingly, the Xbox chief also pays tribute to handheld gaming PCs in the same breath by saying “I like my ROG Ally, my Lenovo Legion Go, my Steam Deck.” Again, these comments are anything but an official confirmation, but it does fuel speculation surrounding a handheld similar to those devices and the notion that a Windows 11 handheld mode might also arrive soon.

Will the Xbox Portable be a PC?

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been pondering the idea of a portable Xbox for over a decade, and I used to think a straight-up handheld would be the best approach. The thing is, lots has changed since the glory days of the PlayStation Vita, and devices like the Steam Deck OLED platform have the benefits of using PC tech over custom shenanigans. While we virtually have nothing to go on in terms of what Microsoft’s own take will look like, I’m becoming increasingly convinced that it’ll end up being a mini rig.

That idea might have you wondering what the point of an Xbox-themed handheld gaming PC would be. After all, we’ve already got the Asus ROG Ally bringing the fight to Valve with Windows-based versatility, and the new ROG Ally X will soon arrive to satiate power users. I don’t think those doubts are unreasonable, but if there’s one thing the PlayStation Portal has proven since its arrival, it's that form factor can reel console fans into the world of handhelds.

Now, I’m not saying we’ll that we’ll simply end up with something that looks like an Xbox Wireless gamepad with a screen in the middle, as there are weight implications to consider when making a portable PC. That said, if Microsoft can incorporate its PC controller into a handheld so that it feels just as nice, we’ll be onto a huge winner. Doing so will help keep a theoretical mini rig still feel like part of the console ecosystem, with refinements to Windows 11 and the Xbox app further creating that platform-inclusive feeling provided by the Series X and S.

I could go a step further and suggest that Xbox is perhaps gearing up to take on the Nintendo Switch 2, which could mean some sort of next-gen hybrid handheld. If that’s the case, we might be waiting a while for a portable console to arrive, and the hardware maker might even hold off longer to see if the PlayStation Vita 2 comes to be. In any case, it feels highly probable that a portable Xbox is coming, and it may help elevate yesterday’s Summer Showcase disappointment.

