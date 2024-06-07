Where to pre-order Asus ROG Ally X: stock updates for the handheld PC revamp

Asus ROG Ally pre-orders are now live, and the revamped handheld gaming will land on store shelves July 22. You’ve still got a chunk of time to decide whether the upcoming portable powerhouse is the right system for you. However, if you are set on picking up the Steam Deck rival, we’re here to keep an eye on price and stock as well as offer up vital information before you buy.

On paper, the ROG Ally X could replace the original Asus ROG Ally as our best gaming handheld for PC players. That’s not to say the OG device isn’t still worthwhile, but the revamped version promises double battery life, major memory improvements, and a full-sized 1TB SSD. All of those traits are sure to help when it comes to running the latest adventures, as demanding system requirements can age portable PCs like cheese.

There’s a good chance that ROG Ally X stock will be plentiful next month, but pre-ordering the portable PC will save you from disappointment. In the US, you can reserve the handheld exclusively at Best Buy for $799.99, while UK players can head over directly to the Asus store and secure the device for £799.99. Currys should also join the fold soon, but at the moment, the retailer only has a page for registering interest live right now.

Asus ROG Ally X pre-orders: US

Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 at Best Buy

At the moment, Best Buy says it’ll ship ROG Ally X pre-orders “on or shortly after release date,” but since the big box store is Asus’ official retailer partner, you should have the handheld in your hands come launch day. Unlike the OG model, there’s only one version to choose from this time, so you won’t have to consider different specs.

Asus ROG Ally X pre-orders: UK

Asus ROG Ally X | £799.99 at Asus

You’ll have to go direct to Asus for ROG Ally X pre-orders in the UK right now, as Currys and other retailers haven’t got a reservation page right now. This could change as we draw closer to July 22, but you’ll still be able to secure the handheld using the handheld maker’s estore.

Asus ROG Ally X | Check stock at Currys

We’re still waiting for ROG Ally X pre-orders to go live at Currys, as the retailer is currently only registering interest. The handheld will no doubt pop up soon, but if you’d rather secure your reservation right now, you’ll want to go direct to Asus.

Asus ROG Ally X: FAQ

What is the Asus ROG Ally X?

Officially revealed during Computex 2024, the ROG Ally X is an enhanced version of Asus’ Windows 11 handheld gaming PC. It features the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU as the original but boasts 24GB faster LPDDR5X RAM, a full-sized 2208 M.2 SSD, and a beefier 80Wh battery. You won’t see a generation performance uplift compared to the OG device, and its specs are designed to offer up a refined experience when playing the latest games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus ROG Ally X specs Specs Asus ROG Ally X Asus ROG Ally (2023) CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU AMD RDNA 3 AMD RDNA 3 RAM 24GB LPDDR5X-7500 16GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD (2280) 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD (2230) Display 7-inch IPS 1080p 120Hz 7-inch IPS 1080p 120Hz Battery 80Wh 40Wh Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Weight 678g 608g

On top of that, Asus has given the design of the ROG Ally X an overhaul to improve ergonomics and offset any extra weight. At just 70g, the new handheld is only 10% heavier than the original, which can be attributed to its thinner cooling system and other internal changes. On the aesthetic front, the Ally X also wears a new black shell, something that helps set it apart visually from its white portable predecessor.

When is the Asus ROG Ally X release date? The ROG Ally X will officially arrive on July 22, 2024, and pre-orders should arrive on your doorstep in line with that date. However, Best Buy does state that orders could arrive “shortly after,” the official launch, as there’s no guarantee that orders will arrive in time for the launch.

What is the Asus ROG Ally X price? At launch, the Asus ROG Ally X will cost $799.99 / £799.99, matching other premium handheld rivals like the MSI Claw. Naturally, we’ll need to wait for the release date dust to settle before seeing any deals, but if the original is anything to go by, we should see some price drops at some point in the future.

Already batting for team Valve? Check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for a plethora of add-ons. Alternatively, swing by the best gaming laptops if you need more portable power.