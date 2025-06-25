The Lenovo Legion Go isn't my favorite, but it could end up being the better Xbox handheld for under $500

It pains me to say it, but the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally could end up finding itself upstaged by the Lenovo Legion Go. Its beefier 'X' counterpart is a different kettle of fish entirely, but if we're talking solely about the cheapest version of the Asus and Microsoft collab, it could struggle to fight the 2023 portable on price and performance.

Keep in mind that I'll need to benchmark the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and see an MSRP before knowing how it ranks against the best gaming handhelds. However, based on what I already know about its specs, grabbing the Lenovo Legion Go for $499 at Amazon could result in you obtaining a more powerful device for potentially less.

Before you reach for your digital pitchfork, let me dive into some specs comparisons. The ROG Xbox Ally is set to feature 16GB RAM and 512GB storage paired with an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chipset. On paper, that specific APU is less punchy than the Legion Go's Ryzen Z1 Extreme since it's armed with 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8 RDNA 2 graphics cores.

Keep in mind that the Ryzen Z1 Extreme boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, accompanied by 12 GPU RDNA 3 units. Not only are we looking at a higher core count compared to the Z2 A, but there's also a generation difference here that puts it in a different ring. It's actually closer in specs to the custom RDNA 2 chip within the Steam Deck OLED, and that should result in a similar frame rate gap.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen Z2 A vs Ryzen X1 Extreme specs SKU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z2 A Cores 8 4 Threads 16 8 Graphics cores 16 8 Max clock speed 5 GHz 3.8 GHz Cache 16 MB 4 MB TDP 9-30 W 6-20 W

Testing the newer Lenovo Legion Go S has already set my expectations for the low end of the Ryzen Z2 performance scale. While you'd maybe expect newer APUs to outpace the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, the 'A' and 'Go' chipsets are really designed to keep costs down and provide efficiency. Simply put, these are APUs that are designed to target players who'd normally buy the cheapest Steam Deck.

Of course, raw specs only tell half a story, and higher frame rates shouldn't solely sell you on a Legion Go over the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally. Despite its higher frame rates, larger 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD display, and detachable controllers, I'd rather use the Steam Deck to play games on the go. That's largely because Lenovo's TrueStrike pads are a bit clunky compared to Valve's, and this is something that's been remedied with the Legion Go S.

If the ROG Xbox Ally ends up being a cheaper alternative to the Asus ROG Ally that boasts nicer controls for the same price as a base Steam Deck, that's going to help it keep beefier handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go at bay. Plus, these fresh chipsets could end up stretching the portable's 60Whr battery much further than previous-gen devices.

That said, the benefits sort of end with the physical side of things, as both the ROG Xbox Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go are going to end up with the same console-flavored UI. Microsoft's answer to SteamOS and Big Picture Mode is actually going to come to all Windows 11 devices, meaning there will technically be more than two "Xbox handhelds" out there later this year.

Ultimately, it's going to be the ROG Xbox Ally's price that decides whether the Legion Go is worth grabbing instead for under $500. If the Microsoft-flavored handheld ends up costing more, it's going to be a hard sell compared to Lenovo's contender, even if it scores points for nicer controllers and longer battery life.

Considering the OG Ally still goes for $649.99 outside of discounts, it's hard to envision the new Xbox version coming in at much less. There's also a chance that the flagship Xbox Ally X will end up using the same MSRP as its vanilla Asus ROG Ally X counterpart, and that sort of structure could make the Legion Go a better value option.

