A new MSI Claw has arrived, and I'm hyped about the handheld's AMD chip

A new MSI Claw gaming handheld just rolled into town, and the latest version uses an AMD chip. Specifically, the new portable PC will come armed with a Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, bucking the Intel trend set by the first two devices.

Officially announced at Computex 2025, the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM will pair the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme with similar specs to the MSI Claw 8 AI+. That means you're getting an 8-inch 120Hz 1920 x 1200 display, up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Just like before, you'll also (for better or for worse) have Windows 11 at your fingertips and various other perks like two Thunderbolt USB-C ports and a set of 2W speakers.

The new Claw is available in white or lime green, and there are subtle differences compared to the 8 AI+. In a sense, the A8 BZ2EM looks like a cross between the last release and MSI's devut device, but I suspect the form factor will be dictated by design changes to accommodate the new Ryzen chipset within.

(Image credit: MSI)

If you're a big fan of the current 8-inch handheld, you'll be pleased to hear a new MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest edition is on the way, too. The company says the "dual launch empowers gamers with the freedom to choose between AMD and Intel," which isn't too dissimilar to shopping for a gaming laptop.

However, the Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest is more than a way to keep Intel involved. The new colorway features a white shell with a "glittering UV coating," which should help it stand out far more than the beige Sandstorm model currently available. The new edition also features a beefier 2TB SSD, so you'll have reason to grab one beyond the promised Twilight vampire aesthetics.

There's no word on pricing yet for any of the three new Claw models, but I'd brace yourself for some eye-watering tags. The non-glittery Claw 8 AI+ currently costs $999 at Best Buy despite originally arriving with a $899 price tag, and I wouldn't be surprised if the new Ryzen Z2 Extreme flavors stick with a similar figure.

Intel vs AMD: Which handheld should you go for?

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

AMD has been dominating the gaming handheld battlefield lately, but Intel is finally gaining some ground. Not only does the MSI Claw 8 AI+ wield an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip that can outpace frontrunners like the Asus ROG Ally, but it's not too far behind punchy premium portables like the Zotac Zone and Ayaneo Flip DS.

It's also worth noting that while "next-gen" AMD competitors like the Lenovo Legion Go S are already available, they're currently armed with an underwhelming Ryzen Z2 GO chip. That particular portable only boosts fps to around the same level as a Steam Deck OLED, meaning you'll actually get better performance out of older Ryzen Z1 Extreme models.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

That said, I am expecting the Ryzen Z2 Extreme to set a new bar for the generation ahead. The chip features 8 cores and 16 threads, just like the Z1E before it, but ramps up its graphics core count to 16. It also uses a hybrid Strix Point architecture that taps into Zen 5 capabilities to enhance power efficiency, hopefully contributing to better battery life.

Based purely on specs, the Ryzen Z2 Extreme theoretically has an edge over the Ultra 7 258V. Intel's chip is armed with 8 cores and threads, and its 4.8GHz boost clock is just slightly lower than AMD's 5GHz ceiling. What I will say is that benchmarks can paint a completely different performance picture, and I could end up seeing better results on the "lower spec" chip depending on specific game compatibility.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme vs Intel Core Ultra 7 258V SKU AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Cores 8 8 Threads 16 8 Graphics cores 16 8 Max clock speed 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Cache 24 MB 12 MB TDP 15-35W 17-37W

It's well worth noting that while both Intel and AMD have upscaling techniques up their sleeves, Ryzen Z2 Extreme handhelds could end up with FSR 4 support. The red team's answer to DLSS promises to harness AI-accelerated abilities like Frame Generation, which could make a dramatic difference to game speeds.

Put it this way, many players out there will have grabbed a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order purely based on the fact that it can run Cyberpunk 2077. That's something it can pull off thanks to Nvidia's DLSS AI upscaling tricks, and if new portable PCs gain access to the same kind of Frame Generation as new graphics cards, we could be looking at devices that'll make playing at well over 60fps with fewer caveats a reality.

With all that in mind, here's my TLDR: if you want a premium portable that can outpace current contenders like the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go, the Intel-based MSI Claw 8 AI+ has you covered. If you're not too fussed about high-end performance, you'll be able to save some cash by sticking with the Steam Deck OLED or even the newer Legion Go S.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for handy add-ons. You'll also want to peek at the best gaming laptops for portable powerhouse systems with more oomph.