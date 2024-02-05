Starfield, Indiana Jones, and more Xbox exclusives reportedly lined up for PS5 launches

Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and possibly more Xbox-exclusive games are reportedly coming to PlayStation platforms.

Over the past weekend, multiple reports emerged about Microsoft changing up its strategy surrounding first-party game launches, at least internally. The Verge, for example, reports that Microsoft is weighing up bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 consoles just months after the action game hits Xbox Series X/S platforms later this year.

Elsewhere, XboxEra is reporting that Microsoft is preparing to launch Starfield on PS5 at some point in the near future. This would allegedly come after the launch of the game's first proper expansion, Shattered Space, which doesn't currently have a release date, or even a release window, for that matter.

It's worth noting that over the past few weeks, rumors have persisted over Tango Gameworks' excellent action-adventure Hi-Fi Rush coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5 platforms. The Verge report also mentions that the outlet has heard the rumblings, and throws its weight behind the rumors as being legitimate.

Finally, aside from all this, a Reddit post has chronicled VGC reporter Andy Robinson claiming that more Xbox exclusives are being planned for new platform launches. Robinson doesn't specify which games these are, however, leaving readers a little in the dark with a vague teaser.

Right now, Xbox, Microsoft, or any developers like Bethesda Game Studios and MachineGames have yet to comment on any of the reports or rumors concerning their games.

Check out our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for a full look over all the other exclusives Microsoft currently has planned for its new-gen console.