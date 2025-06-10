Halo dataminers uncover evidence of a PS5 release coming, days after Phil Spencer hinted at the return of "a classic that's been with us since the beginning"

Halo could be making a comeback "very soon," according to a well-known dataminer in the Halo community… oh, and it's for a PS5 game.

Halo Infinite will be four years old by the end of this year, and Microsoft has been suspiciously quiet about what used to be its marquee franchise (now that it owns Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, it's no competition). Other than 343 Industries rebranding itself Halo Studios last year, there hasn't been a whiff of a new game and considering how long Microsoft games take from reveal to release these days (I can't believe Fable wasn't at that Xbox Games Showcase either), I'm sure many assumed it'd be a while before we see Master Chief again.

Well, there's been nothing official anyway, as whisperings of a new release of Halo: Combat Evolved (either another remaster, or a full-blown remake) have been part of the rumor mill for a while. But after the Xbox Games Showcase ended without a trace of Halo – outside of a brief tease about "a classic that's been with us since the beginning" coming in 2026 from Phil Spencer – the evidence started piling up.

However, Halo dataminer "gruntdotapi" has noticed that a Halo game has now appeared on the 343 Retail API and that it is specifically pegged to be a PS5 game, with no mention of a Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 version to be found. The user also posted that it has a new ID, ruling out the chance of it being a previously existing release like the Master Chief Collection or Halo Infinite.

While gruntdotapi doesn't have an ETA of a release date, this, combined with Phil Spencer hinting something Halo-related is on the way, leads me to believe we'll be getting this rumoured CE remaster sometime in early 2026. That or Spencer was hinting at the return of a REAL classic like Blinx the Time-Sweeper.



