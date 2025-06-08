You simply will not guess the main character of the Psychonauts studio and Brutal Legends art director's new mind-bending adventure

Double Fine Productions just announced its first game in four years: Keeper, which is about a walking lighthouse, because of course it is.

The Psychonauts studio has been quiet for a while, but it just reared both of its heads at the Xbox Game Showcase 2025 to reveal a third-person adventure game that's intentionally hard to categorize. There are some puzzles, some exploration, lots of mind-bending sights, and, gosh darn, how did they make a lighthouse cute!?

Keeper - Official Announce Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The setup is that a stray bird causes a really old lighthouse to crumble down. Then, somehow, the lighthouse stands using ingrown roots as its feet, pat-pat-pattering across a fantastical world while trying not to topple over again. You can help it along its way when Keeper comes to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on October 17, 2025.

Double Fine has multiple projects in development right now, and this one's led by Lee Petty, who was previously the art director on the metal open world Brutal Legend and the main game director of Rad, Headhunter, and Stacking. Petty made Keeper with a slightly different approach, though.

"When it came time to work on a new project, Lee was keen to start from a place that could not be so simply categorized by its genre, defined by its mechanics, or summarized by its setting," an Xbox Wire blog explains. "Instead, he wanted to explore the blurring of genres and to create room for something more atmospheric – a space for the player to really live inside, and take in the vibes."

Keeper apparently spawned from the isolation Petty felt during the pandemic, around the time that Double Fine was wrapping up its last game, Psychonauts 2.

