Double Fine is working on multiple projects now that Psychonauts 2 is finished

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine is "starting different projects" now that the long-awaited sequel is finally done.

In an update on Psychonauts 2's Fig crowdfunding campaign, the studio discussed its future plans now that "Psychonauts 2 has essentially wrapped up as a project" with the exception of some Fig backer rewards and minor in-game fixes. It sounds like the studio is looking to return to its more experimental nature after focusing on one game for so long.

"The studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy," the update reads. "We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more."

Psychonauts 2 went through some major turmoil throughout its development, at one point nearly cutting boss fights to offset production woes, but as Double Fine suggests in its blog post, it "stuck the landing." The psychic platformer won Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks 2021, and it resonated with many of us here at GR. As our own Hope Bellingham put it :

"I knew I'd come away from the game feeling pleased with what Double Fine has created. However, I didn’t expect to finish the game with a new perspective towards my own mental wellbeing and a new method of dealing with negative thoughts and feelings."