If you're looking for the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2, then you have come to the right place. This is arguably one of the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts right now, for an SMG that is readily available if you're handy with the M4 Assault Rifle. Given how popular the FSS Hurricane is in these early days of Modern Warfare 2, there's a good chance that this snappy SMG will be viable when Warzone 2 makes its debut alongside the Season One MW2 Battle Pass on November 16.

Below you'll find info on how to unlock one of the most impressive Modern Warfare 2 guns and our pick of the best attachments to build the ultimate MW2 FSS Hurricane loadout. Get this thing in your arsenal early, and get yourself ahead of the game.

How to unlock the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2

The FSS Hurricane is part of the broader M4 Platform, so you will need to spend some time with Assault Rifles before this SMG becomes available. To start, you'll want to equip our best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and level the AR to 20. That will then unlock the powerful but sluggish FTAC Recon, for which you'll need to level up to 16 – if you're hoarding any Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens, now is the time to use 'em! Once you've done that, the FSS Hurricane will be available, and you should unlock all of its most vital attachments by level 12.

Best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Laser : 1MW Laser Box

: 1MW Laser Box Barrel : FSS Cannonade 16"

: FSS Cannonade 16" Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

When it comes to building the best FSS Hurricane loadout, you want to prioritize your ADS and Sprint-to-Fire speeds, recoil steadiness, and both the accuracy and control of your hip fire. It's that balance between aimed shots and hip fire reactive shots that help define the FSS Hurricane, making it a weapon that is both capable of going against an Assault Rifle at range and lethal for taking down enemies who swing around corners at speed.

While the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Modern Warfare 2 arguably makes for the best all-round SMG in the game right now, if you can get your FSS Hurricane together with these Gunsmith attachments it becomes a viable alternative. It's a fast and snappy weapon that'll make short work of individual enemies; and if you want to rocket through the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camo challenges , this build is perfect for that.

Best Modern Warfare 2 FSS Hurricane class build

Field Upgrade : Dead Silence

: Dead Silence Lethal : Drill Charge

: Drill Charge Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Base Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Base Perk 2 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Bonus Perk : Hardline

: Hardline Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

When I'm running the FSS Hurricane, it's usually because I want to be as sweaty as possible. Taking the Hardline Perk may seem like a bit of a waste, but reducing a Killstreak cost by one kill is great to have if you're opting to push enemies hard and make short, sharp impacts. Pair this up with Quick Fix, which begins health regen after you get a kill, and Scavenger to ensure you're still viable after your first set of kills. While you could pair the FSS Hurricane up with a fantastic Marksman Rifle, it's probably best to avoid the Overkill perk and instead pair it with our best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.