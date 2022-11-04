If you're looking for an alternate assault rifle to the M4, give the best TAQ-56 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 a try. This weapon was a favorite of the beta, and that has continued into the full Modern Warfare 2 release – a powerful AR which can easily hold its own against multiple enemies, so long as you can get that recoil under control.

The TAQ-56 is one of those weapons that seems initially impenetrable, particularly before you're able to get some great attachments on it, but it's well worth sticking with. If you can learn to manage that vertical recoil, you'll find a dominant weapon for both the Core and Battle multiplayer playlists. The TAQ-56 features in our best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts for good reason – it's a monster that needs to be in your rotation.

How to unlock the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlike a lot of the Modern Warfare 2 assault rifles, the TAQ-56 can be acquired pretty quickly. You'll need to get to Military Rank 19 to unlock the weapon, which will come easily enough if you jump into objective-based game modes like Domination or Hardpoint, and make smart use of your Modern Warfare 2 Double XP tokens. Remember, attachments are shared universally with weapon classes, so you may need to use some other Modern Warfare 2 guns before you get access to the best of the pool.

Best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Komodo Heavy

: Komodo Heavy Barrel : 14.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

: 14.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Tiger Grip

: FTAC Tiger Grip Stock : TV Cardinal Stock

: TV Cardinal Stock Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

We're big fans of the TAQ-56 around these parts, owing to its manageable recoil and high-damage output. Depending on how comfortable you are with this assault rifle, you could make some changes to our recommended setup. For example, we've taken the Komodo Heavy muzzle to help mitigate some of that horizontal recoil, but if you feel like you need a little extra help on the vertical access then swap in the FTAC Castle Comp instead. We're also opting to run this SCAR-L without a sight as it has a wonderfully clean iron sight, but if you want a red/blue dot, consider removing the FTAC Tiger Grip Underbarrel attachment. Whatever you do, don't remove the Demo Cleanshot Rear Grip through, as this will massively improve your sprint-to-fire and ADS speed.

While the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 is among the most popular in the game right now, there's a very good chance that more attention will be paid to the TAQ-56 when Warzone 2 releases alongside the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass on November 16. This powerful weapon is great for pushing positions and holding down locations while you wait for backup, and it's certain to be a force of nature in Al Mazrah.

Best Modern Warfare 2 TAQ-56 class build

Field Upgrade : Deployable cover

: Deployable cover Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Base Perk 1 : Battle Hardened

: Battle Hardened Base Perk 2 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Bonus Perk : Resupply

: Resupply Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Honestly, you can be a bit more flexible with the TAQ-56 class build depending on what you're hoping to achieve. For example, taking the Deployable Cover will give you a bit of space to breathe in a hectic firefight, although this could leave you short of ammunition. That's why we're going for Scavenger to help us avoid running out of ammo mid-fight. We're also recommending Ghost (which unlocks at MR 52) to help give you some additional viability in the late stage of a game. You don't need Overkill, as your secondary weapon should be our best P890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Given the aggressive nature of this class build, take whatever lethal you're most comfortable with. We like the Hand Grenade, although Semtex or Drill Charge will really help you push fixed targets and control map space. You could take Stim as your tactical to help refresh that Tactical Sprint, but the Flash Grenade is proving to be essential right now.