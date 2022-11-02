All the Modern Warfare 2 maps you can play in multiplayer

Getting your head around the Modern Warfare 2 maps is one of the most important things you can do in these early days of multiplayer. There are 13 MW2 maps in total, although depending on what game modes or playlists you're queuing for you may not have seen them all just yet.

The Modern Warfare 2 maps are set across three settings: Al Mazrah (which will serve as the main region for Warzone 2), Las Almas (which is where much of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign was set), and Rest of the World.

From the already iconic Crown Raceway to the highly divisive Santa Sena Border Crossing, the Modern Warfare 2 maps are an interesting mix. Oh, and it's worth mentioning right up top that, no, Infinity Ward didn't bring map voting back for Modern Warfare 2 – so you're stuck playing whatever the server decides!

Modern Warfare 2 map types

(Image credit: Activision)

There are two map types in Modern Warfare 2, with some of the multiplayer spaces only available in certain playlists. First up, there are Core Maps; designed for traditional 6v6 traditional Call of Duty action, this is where you'll be playing Modern Warfare 2 modes like Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All, Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, Control, Prisoner Rescue, Knock Out, Kill Confirmed, and Search & Destroy.

Secondly, there are Battle Maps; these are designed for larger-scale 32vs32 battles in the Al Mazrah and Las Almas regions. You'll be playing on Battle Maps in the Ground War and Ground War Invasion game modes, and these supersized playlists contain AI soldiers, vehicles, and more ground than ever before to cover. If you're going to jump into Warzone 2 , this is a great place to get a feel for the action.

Modern Warfare 2 maps list

(Image credit: Activision)

There are 13 MW2 maps in total. 10 are available for the Core 6v6 multiplayer modes, while there are five available for the 32vs32 Battle Map action. It's worth noting that three of the maps work across both the traditional multiplayer modes and Ground War, with the maps expanding in size to fit the larger pool of players.

Al Bagra Fortress (Core Map and Battle Map)

Breenbergh Hotel (Core Map)

Crown Raceway (Core Map)

El Asilo (Core Map)

Embassy (Core Map)

Farm 18 (Core Map)

Mercado Las Almas (Core Map)

Santa Sena Border Crossing (Core Map and Battle Map)

Sariff Bay (Battle Map)

Sa’id (Battle Map)

Taraq (Core Map)

Zarqwa Hydroelectric (Core Map and Battle Map)

New Modern Warfare 2 maps

(Image credit: Activision)