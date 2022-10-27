Modern Warfare 2 safe code combinations for El Sin Nombre and Alone missions

There are three Modern Warfare 2 safe codes hidden throughout the new campaign. Opening them gets you extra gear to help you through the El Sin Nombre and Alone missions, and easy access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 'Gentleman Thief' Trophy or Achievement. Below you'll find the Modern Warfare 2 safe code combinations and locations, should you want to spend your time shooting rather than scouring the environments for clues.

All Modern Warfare 2 safe codes

(Image credit: Activision)

There are three safes in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, located in the following areas:

El Sin Nombre safe code (02-02-19), on the upper floor of the apartment complex, hidden in the cupboard in Diego's room.

(02-02-19), on the upper floor of the apartment complex, hidden in the cupboard in Diego's room. Alone Safe code 1 (10-10-80), on the upper floor of the coffee shop, just after you meet the dying man.

1 (10-10-80), on the upper floor of the coffee shop, just after you meet the dying man. Alone Safe code 2 (37-60-80), in the Workshop beneath the coffee shop, which can be located by taking a sharp left turn once outside.

El Sin Nombre safe code location

(Image credit: Activision)

Location: Diego's Room

Diego's Room Safe code: 02-02-19

02-02-19 Reward: Silenced Lockwood 300 shotgun and Plate Carrier armor

In the El Sin Nombre mission, which sees you and Alejandro infiltrating a cartel hideout, you'll have free reign to explore – unless you trigger combat with any suspicious activity. You'll need to navigate to the second floor of the complex and locate the long hallway. Once there, look for a door opposite the elevator – that's Diego's room, and the location of the first Modern Warfare 2 safe.

The El Sin Nombre safe code is located on a portrait in the same room, although you can just as easily run straight to the cupboard at the back of the room, open it up, and punch 02-02-19 into the safe to get access to the Lockwood 300 shotgun and Plate Carrier armor – you'll need both to survive the onslaught that's coming your way.

Alone safe code location 1

(Image credit: Activision)

Location: Coffee Shop

Coffee Shop Safe code: 10-10-80

10-10-80 Reward: Silenced .50 GS pistol and throwing knives

In the Alone mission, which leaves Soap stranded in Las Almas territory without any weapons, there are two hidden safe codes. The first comes relatively late into the mission, after Ghost has taught you the basics of weapon and equipment crafting over the radio, but before all hell breaks loose. After surviving the winding streets, you'll come across a green door – this is booby trapped with a Lockwood shotgun, so sneak in via an open window, deactivate the trap, and head upstairs. Once there, you'll encounter a dying man at the end of a hallway, and just beyond him a coffee shop.

Do not go to the lower levels of the coffee shop, as this will trigger the next encounter of the mission. Instead, you'll want to turn left while still upstairs and look for the door marked "no entry". Open the door with a pry tool – there should be plenty of crafting materials around you, if you need them – and there you'll find the second Modern Warfare 2 safe code. Either look to the calendar on the wall, or use code 10-10-80 to get the seven round Silenced .50 GS pistol.

Alone safe code location 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Location: Workshop

Workshop Safe code: 37-60-80

37-60-80 Reward: Crossbow and throwing knives

After you go downstairs in the coffee shop, you'll immediately be surrounded by guards. You can either take this situation stealthily or loudly, although we'll assume you're opting for the former here. From where you drop into the lower levels of the coffee shop, sneak around to the back and exit through a door to the left of the building – you'll enter an alleyway, and you'll want to head towards the white parked car. Enter the blue door and the safe will be right there, waiting for you to input the 37-60-80 code to receive a crossbow and two-bolts of ammo.

If you'd like to find the safe code yourself, head into the next room and check the mechanic's computer – you'll find everything you need on there. Additionally, if you can't get into the alleyway because of patrolling guards, you can always head out to the front of the coffee shop, turn left, and crawl under a partially opened sliding door. Either way, you'll need that crossbow and the throwing knives if you want to get through this area without triggering the alarm, making the mission 100% more difficult.

