How to check KD in Modern Warfare 2

Wondering how you can check your KD in Modern Warfare 2? I don't blame you – it's one of the best ways to track your personal progression in Call of Duty, and the only way to establish bragging rights between your buddies. Traditionally, your KD ratio is the statistic in Call of Duty games which tracks how many kills to deaths you have achieved across the full playlist of multiplayer game modes and maps.

If you have a positive KD, you know you're working with a good set of weapons; a negative KD, and maybe there's some room for improvement in your playstyle. That's why the Barracks and Combat Record are such integral parts of the experience, giving us all a clear way of discerning how we're performing and how we may improve. As it stands, there's only one way to see your KD in Modern Warfare 2 , and plenty of room for Infinity Ward to improve upon the system.

How to check your KD in Modern Warfare 2

Right now, the only way to check your KD ratio in Modern Warfare 2 is on the scoreboard when a match concludes. This leaderboard will show your kills, deaths, and your KD ratio – as well as your overall score and any other related metrics – before disappearing entirely. This is the only way to see your KD in a game, and this screen isn't viewable while a match is in-progress (you can pull up the scoreboard at any time, but it won't detail your deaths or KD).

As it stands, there is no way to see your lifetime Modern Warfare 2 KD, nor can you see how your friends are stacking up versus your own achievements as there's also no global Modern Warfare 2 leaderboard or stat tracking. With the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass set to launch on November 16 alongside Warzone 2 , there's some hope that this functionality will be patched in then, but Infinity Ward has yet to confirm this either way.

Where is the Barracks in Modern Warfare 2?

In previous Call of Duty games, you could head to the Barracks to find all of your customization options – cosmetics, calling cards, emblems, and the like – and access the Combat Record to see how you're performing on the global and friend leaderboards. At launch, there is no Modern Warfare 2 Barracks or leaderboard functionality, although some of the features can be found elsewhere.

Calling cards and emblems can be found via the Launcher menu (F1 on keyboard, or start button on controller). From there you'll be able to find your unlocked calling cards and player emblem, set a clan tag, and establish your profile showcase. Sadly, there's no Modern Warfare 2 Combat Record to be found just yet.

Battle Pass Season 01 is set to launch on November 16, which will also introduce Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode. That means you've got plenty of time to get your best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 up to scratch.