The best Warzone 2 Chimera loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The best Warzone 2 Chimera loadout gives you a Modern warfare 2 assault rifle with a fast fire rate and lightweight mobility, making it feel like an SMG. With that in mind, it’s a weapon that works great as a sniper support, or for close-quarters, which will certainly serve you well in battle royale. But what’s the best Chimera loadout? Here, we’ll explain how to unlock the weapon, and offer two viable loadouts for the new Chimera in Warzone 2.

How to unlock the Chimera

There are two ways to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. One is to extract a weapon from DMZ Building 21. The other method is much easier and simply requires you to get two eliminations with assault rifles in 15 matches.

This is best done on the new Shipment 24/7 playlist, which launched with the Season 1 Reloaded update. The easiest way to complete the challenge is to earn two AR kills and then back out. Repeat this 14 additional times to earn the Chimera.

The best Chimera loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

The best Chimera loaduot in Warzone 2 and Modern warfare is more of a traditional SMG, focusing on movement, without sacrificing accuracy and recoil control. These are the best attachments to use:

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Barrel : 6.5” EXF Vorpal

: 6.5” EXF Vorpal Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

For this build, we recommend starting with the Polarfire-S Muzzle, giving you sound suppression, improved bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. After that, equip the 6.5” EXF Vorpal Barrel for even more damage range, while also boosting your movement speed and ADS speed.

Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser, which improves our ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. Next, we highly recommend using the FSS Sharkfin 90 for improved aiming idle stability, allowing you to land your shots easier. Finish off the build with the 45 Round Mag to ensure you have plenty of ammo in your clip.

The best long-range Chimera loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

The first loadout is one that will function better at mid to long-range. The Chimera is interesting in that it has a built-in suppressor by default, but we actually recommend swapping it out in most cases. This weapon can work great as a sniper support or for longer-range battles. Keep in mind, the Chimera isn’t going to function like a long-range rifle, so you won’t secure eliminations with it at super long distances.

These are the best long range Chimera loadout:

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Barrel : 10” SA Phoenix

: 10” SA Phoenix Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 45 Round Mag

On Al Mazrah, it’s common to get thrown into gunfights from afar, so with this build, we recommend prioritizing control and accuracy. Start with the Polarfire-S Muzzle for sound suppression, faster bullet velocity, more damage range, and improved recoil. Then, we advise using the longest barrel, the 10” SA Phoenix, which improves your damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control.

Equip the VX Pineapple Underbarrel for better hip fire accuracy and control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. Next, you’ll want to use an Optic to make it easier to secure mid to long-range eliminations. For that, we advise the Cronen Mini Pro, giving you a clear sight of your foes. Finally, go with the 45 Round Mag to ensure you have as much ammo as possible.

Best Warzone 2 Chimera class build in Modern Warfare 2

(Image credit: Activision)

The best Warzone 2 Chimera class build in Modern Warfare 2 uses the following perks and gear:

Field Upgrade : Munitions Box

: Munitions Box Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Base Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Base Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter

: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

The Chimera does tend to blow through ammo frequently due to its fast fire rate, so we suggest using the Munitions Box with it. Since this weapon is more so used as an SMG, it’s also recommended to bring Stun Grenades with you, allowing you to flush out a room before rushing in. Semtex Grenades work great, as well, especially before challenging an opponent in close-quarters.

With Perks, they still seem to be busted in Warzone 2, meaning you aren’t able to select individual options. Instead, you have to utilize Perk Packages, which have certain Perks tied to them. We like the Specter Perk Package, which includes Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost.

Double Time is fantastic, especially with close-quarters builds, as it increases the duration of your Tactical Sprint. This Package also comes with Tracker, which lets you see your enemy’s footprints on the ground temporarily.

In addition, it comes with Spotter, allowing you to see enemy equipment through walls. This is highly effective, as players tend to use Claymores and Proximity Mines often. Finally, it comes with Ghost, which you’re probably familiar with. This removes you from the enemy minimap during UAVs, and prevents you from appearing on Portable Radars and Heartbeat Sensors.