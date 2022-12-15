DMZ Building 21 isn't in the game yet but you can start extracting keys

If you're trying to find the DMZ Building 21 then we've got some good and bad news: it's basically not in Warzone 2 yet, so don't stress if you can't find it. You can pick up a key for the location but currently that's it. What ever Building 21 is, it's apparently going to appear secretly, and players will have to work out what it is and how to access it once it does. So here's everything we know right now.

What is Building 21 in the DMZ? Building 21 in the DMZ is described as a biological laboratory. The limited information says it's a "hyper-dangerous new area" that's separate to Al Mazrah. Keys can currently be picked up, calling it the Defense Research Center, or DRC Building 21, but the location itself is still a mystery.

You can just see a Defense Research Center or DRC sign in the main image above, so we know what it looks like in the Warzone 2 DMZ mode . But while Building 21 has been teased as a big part of the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded content, it doesn't appear to be in the game yet. According to CharlieIntel the location isn't live yet and there are no plans to announce when it is:

This is not a troll. Infinity Ward directly said during a call we had with them last week the building won't be live immediately and that they have no plans to announce when it does go live.December 14, 2022 See more

Instead, the plan appears to be leaving it to players to work out when it's live and then how to access it. There's also the small matter of it being one of the key wasy to find and extract the Warzone 2 Chimera blueprints, a new version of the Honey Badger appearing in Modern Warfare 2.

(Image credit: Activision )

How that will all play out remains to be seen, but currently when playing you're given a choice of locations to go to when playing DMZ. Obviously at the moment Al Mazrah is the only option, but it suggests Building 21 will be a specific location you choose to enter at the start of a game, rather than a building on the normal map to reach.

(Image credit: Activision)

Currently, you appear to be able to collect Building 21 keys in a similar way to the Warzone 2 DMZ Stronghold keys, but there's nowhere to use them yet. However, while you can't extract with a Stronghold key, you can extract with a Building 21 key, suggesting that you'll be able to use it to access an entirely new location. There's also mention of "special areas that require keycard access" within Building 21, suggesting there's more than a few layers to penetrate.

Found the Building 21 Key in a supply drop on DMZ pic.twitter.com/8eejNT8xOrDecember 14, 2022 See more