How to complete Dead Island 2 Clean and Snatch for Obi's key

The Dead Island 2 Clean and Snatch quest is a Lost & Found assignment you'll likely trigger early in your playthrough, as it's based on a note found in the pool at Roxanne's house after you've fixed the gates and mopped up the riff raff. One of the rewards on offer is a new Dead Island 2 weapon in the form of a stolen sword, though to get access to it you'll need to follow various clues and then collect the Dead Island 2 keys belonging to Obi the pool cleaner. This task can be confusing as it spans several zones in Hell-A, so here's a complete walkthrough for the Clean and Snatch quest in Dead Island 2.

How to follow the paper trail around the pools of Beverly Hills

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

There are a total of four clues you need to find so you can move on to the next stage in the Dead Island 2 Clean and Snatch Lost & Found quest, including the initial note you find in the pool at Roxanne's house to start things off. If you haven't done so already, you can make the water there safe to enter by smashing the electric panel on the north side of the pool. The map above shows where to find all of the clues, which are broken down as follows:

A Parting Gift: On top of Obi's Things crate in the pool at Roxanne's house Dave's Phone: On a sun lounger north of the pool at Farouk's house Note For Michael: On top of a toolbox in the pool at Michael's house Obi's Phone: At the end of the crescent-shaped pool full of Caustic-X

Once you find the fourth clue, you'll then need to determine which pool belongs to Obi's crush. If you read through the clues, you'll see references to a unicorn rubber ring being paired up with a pizza floatie, as well as pranks and a live stream. If you put all of those together then the answer is the pool at the GOAT Pen, which means you'll need to travel from Beverly Hills to Bel-Air for the next part of this quest.

Where to get Obi's key in Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To get Obi's key in Dead Island 2, you need to travel to Bel-Air and then make your way to the GOAT Pen on the south side of the map. Once you arrive in the rear area of the streamers' mansion, the quest objective will change to "Pool inspection!" and if you look into the pool then you'll see a named zombie called Obi the Pool Guy.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Take down Obi the Pool Guy and he'll drop Obi's key, which you'll need to grab to complete the final step of this Lost & Found quest. While you're in this area you can also pick up the Dead Island 2 GOAT Pen Master keys if you don't have them already, to save yourself a bit of hassle later on.

Where to get the Dead Island 2 stolen sword

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

With Obi's key in hand, your last objective states "You wouldn't steal a stolen sword! Would you?" – a reference to the much-parodied anti-copyright infringement campaign (opens in new tab) from 2004. To collect your reward you need to return to Roxanne's house in Beverly Hills, which you can teleport directly to using Dead Island 2 fast travel if you're near any of the maps, and if you need a reference point then it's marked with a 1 on the map above. Open the Obi's Things chest in the pool at Roxanne's house to complete the Dead Island 2 Clean and Snatch quest, and add an Electrocutor Officer's Sword to your zombie-slaying inventory.

