Where to find the Dead Island 2 GOAT Pen Master keys

The Dead Island 2 GOAT Pen Master keys are something you'll be searching for from an early point in the game, as this mansion owned by streamers and influencers is likely to be one of the first locations you explore in Bel-Air and the locked door is right by the entrance. You'll initially drop in through a skylight to enter this property in Dead Island 2, which is actually a subtle clue of sorts for how you can find what you're looking for here. Unlike some of the other Dead Island 2 keys, you won't find these just lying around or as a reward for slaying a particular named zombie, so if you need to get into that master bedroom then here's how to get the GOAT Pen Master keys in Dead Island 2.

Where are the GOAT Pen Master keys in Dead Island 2?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To find the GOAT Pen Master keys in Dead Island 2, you have to use some lateral thinking to solve the problem at hand. If you've read our Dead Island 2 tips then you'll know that some locked areas can be access be smashing through glass windows, and that's exactly the approach you need to take here. If you go to the roof terrace of the GOAT Pen and head to the area marked on the map here, you'll find a balcony you can drop down to from above.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

There are a couple of things you need to watch out for when you drop down to this balcony, with the first being that it's covered in fuel, so be aware that if you're using a firey weapon or have other elemental bonuses in effect then the whole thing could easily burst into flames. Secondly, there's an alarm that's triggered as soon as either of the glass windows on the balcony breaks, so knock that off the wall ASAP to avoid being swarmed by every zombie in the area.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

If the windows haven't already been broken dealing with the zombies on the balcony, then you can smash your way through them to access the master bedroom from outside. Check the bedside unit in this first room you enter, and the Dead Island 2 GOAT Pen Master keys will be sat there for you to collect. With them in hand, you can unlock the doors connecting the master bedroom to the rest of the GOAT Pen and move freely between the areas – make sure you grab the blueprint, journal, plus various parts and cash scattered around the rooms before you head out of there.

