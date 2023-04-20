If you're asking how long is Dead Island 2, then you might be short of time and wondering if you can fit it into your schedule, or you're considering whether you'll get value for money from it before investing in the full purchase price. The good news (depending on your viewpoint) is that there's plenty to do in Dead Island 2, with lots of varied missions to keep things interesting, but it's also not so big as to feel like an impossible task to complete it within a reasonable timeframe. If you'd like to know how long it will take to beat Dead Island 2, then the details are broken down for you below.

How long to beat Dead Island 2?

How long it will take you to beat Dead Island 2 will depend on whether you just want to complete the main campaign, or see everything that Hell-A has to offer. If you solely focus on the 24 story quests and avoid many distractions, then you should be able to roll the credits after around 15 hours. On top of that, there are 33 side quests and 15 Lost & Found quests, which will probably take you another 10 to 15 hours depending on how many you cleared during the campaign, and these are definitely worth completing as they'll get you some of the best Dead Island 2 weapons available. If you want to be a 100% completionist then there are also 84 challenges to beat, which could take you considerably longer as some have huge goals, such as Hollywood Rich List that requires you to amass a total of $1,000,000 in cash!

To summarise – Dead Island 2 is around 25 to 30 hours long if you want to complete all of the story and side quests, and significantly longer if you decide to beat every challenge for 100% completion.

