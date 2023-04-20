If you're wondering is Dead Island 2 open world, then you might be having concerns about the level of freedom you'll be affording during your zombie slaying adventures. Dead Island 2 is set in a post-apocalyptic vision of Los Angeles full of shambling menaces, so it's understandable that you'd want to go exploring and have some fun within an undead sandbox, while making your own decisions on the routes you take to your next objectives. To help explain the way things are set up, here's everything you need to know about the open world setting in Dead Island 2 and how to navigate it.

Does Dead Island 2 have an open world setting?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

The basic answer to this question is yes, Dead Island 2 is open world, however there are certain caveats attached to that. The overall setting of Hell-A is divided into 10 distinct locations, or zones, which you'll initially move between by passing through Zone Exits such as military checkpoints. You'll gradually unlock these locations as you progress through the main story, and once you reach Venice Beach you'll unlock Dead Island 2 fast travel to quickly move between them by interacting with maps in fixed positions.

Within each of these locations you have open world freedom to explore, and there's plenty of secrets to be discovered if you go searching off the beaten paths. Objectives in the area will often have waypoints marked, but in most cases you can plot your own route for how you want to reach them. That being said, you will find obstacles blocking off certain routes to keep you contained within each area, and some zones are much more open than others – while Venice Beach and Ocean Avenue have huge spaces to run around in, locations such as Brentwood Sewer and The Metro are little more than a series of interconnected corridors. Don't expect to find endless expanses in Dead Island 2, but there's more than enough open world to investigate without feeling like you're being herded in a particular direction.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.