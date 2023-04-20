Dead Island 2 fast travel provides a route to move quickly between the 10 different zones of LA, and this is particularly handy as you'll be doing plenty of back and forth while you work through the many Side and Lost & Found Quests or try to find homes for the Dead Island 2 keys you've discovered. However, it's not something you can use immediately in Dead Island 2, so for the first part of your adventure you'll be going everywhere on foot and only 'fast travelling' by passing through gateways to adjoining regions. If you want to know how to unlock fast travel in Dead Island 2 completely and where you can use it, then all of the details are broken down for you below.

How to unlock fast travel in Dead Island 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To unlock fast travel in Dead Island 2, you need to progress through the main story until you complete The Red Mist quest. That will take you to Venice Beach, where you'll end up meeting the Blue Crab boys and finding refuge in a new safe house. At this point you'll receive a notification that Fast Travel Maps are unlocked, and signpost icons will subsequently appear on your map to indicate the locations you can fast travel from, as show below:

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

How to use Dead Island 2 fast travel

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Although you can access your map at any point, you can only use Dead Island 2 fast travel by physically interacting with one of the Fast Travel Maps, so you can then use it to jump between the different map locations. You need to find the individual Fast Travel Maps in each area to unlock them, though you'll be given a few at least to get started with. The full list of locations you can fast travel from are as follows, if you have any gaps that you need to fill in:

Beverly Hills - Roxanne's House

- Roxanne's House Halperin Hotel - Janitor's Office

- Janitor's Office Bel-Air - Emma's Mansion

- Emma's Mansion Monarch Studios - Green Screen

- Green Screen Hollywood Boulevard - Re-Aging Clinic

- Re-Aging Clinic The Metro - Utility Storage

- Utility Storage The Pier - Lifeguard HQ

- Lifeguard HQ Venice Beach - Blue Crab Grill

- Blue Crab Grill Venice Beach - The Tower

- The Tower Ocean Avenue - Serling Hotel

- Serling Hotel Brentwood Sewer - Maintenance Room

- Maintenance Room Brentwood Sewer - ZFZ Near Patton's

Note that Venice Beach and Brentwood Sewer both have two Fast Travel Maps that can be unlocked, while all other zones only have one each.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.