How to find Dead Island 2 keys and where to use them

Dead Island 2 keys are something you're going to become very familiar with, as it feels like you're constantly picking them up or finding locks that require them as you explore Hell-A. Of course, Dead Island 2 provides a huge area to travel around, which can make finding the right place to use keys feel a bit like searching for a needle in a haystack, but it's worth making the effort as you'll earn cash, consumables, and even some of the best Dead Island 2 weapons if you can get those locks open. To help with that, we've got details on how to find keys in Dead Island 2, and then determine where to go to use them.

How to find keys in Dead Island 2

There are two ways to find keys in Dead Island 2, with the first being to discover them lying around. Sometimes you'll be guided towards these as part of a quest, while other times you'll locate them as you explore the world, so keep an eye out for that tell-tale white aura rising from these handy items.

The other way to get Dead Island 2 keys is to defeat named zombies, so if you target one and see a unique name appear along with their health bar rather than a generic zombie type then they're definitely worth fighting, with the Dead Island 2 Mailman keys being a good example of this. Bear in mind that these are often tougher than your average enemies, and a key isn't guaranteed for eliminating them, but you'll almost always get some form of reward for taking them down.

Where to use Dead Island 2 keys

Of course, once you've got hold of them the next step is figuring out where to use keys in Dead Island 2. If you open your Inventory from the menu, move across to the Keys tab, then scroll through the list of those you've collected then you'll see a short description for each one with a clue for where you can use it. If you check your map for the designated area, you may also see an icon for a safe, lockbox etc that can help you pinpoint where you need to go, and you can use Dead Island 2 fast travel to get to the right zone quickly.

Follow the clues to reunite the key with its lock, and when you approach the correct location to interact with it you'll see the prompt says 'Unlock' along with a unique name rather than the usual generic 'Open' prompt. Pop it open, and whatever reward was locked inside is now yours.

