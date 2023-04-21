Where to find the Dead Island 2 Coach's Car keys

If you're looking for the Dead Island 2 Coach's Car keys, then you'll have discovered their vehicle while exploring Bel-Air and are now wondering what's locked away in the Trunk. It's parked by the perimeter of Emma Jaunt's mansion, and as that serves as your initial base of operations in Dead Island 2 this is likely to be one of the first lockboxes you find. To open it up, you need one of the many Dead Island 2 keys you receive from slaying various named zombies, and in this case it's Coach Ace who needs to take the fall. For details of how to unlock the Coach's Car Trunk in Dead Island 2, read on.

Where are the Coach's Car keys in Dead Island 2?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To find the Coach's Car keys in Dead Island 2, you need to track down and defeat a particular zombie named Coach Ace in the Bel-Air zone. We found them at the tennis court highlighted on the map above, just to the south west of Colt Swanson's mansion on Access Road 781. They first appeared during the O Michael, Where Art Thou? story quest received at Emma Jaunt's mansion, so if you can't find them around that tennis court area then try returning again later.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

You should find Coach Ace chomping on another zombie in the corner of the tennis court, and you can identify them by their distinctive red sports top and headband. Helpfully they're just a standard zombie type so aren't too difficult to defeat, and once they're downed they'll drop the Dead Island 2 Coach's Car keys. Grab them, then deal with any other shamblers you've drawn attention from.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Finally, head northeast along Access Road 871 towards Emma Jaunt's and, where it meets Access Road 872 heading north, you'll find the Coach's Car – a dark SUV parked at the side of the road. Go to the rear of it and unlock the Coach's Car Trunk to receive a new Dead Island 2 weapon in the form of an Agile Golf Club, which is a blunt melee weapon that's great for Critical Hits to the head and will give you a stackable minor Agility boost for killing zombies.

