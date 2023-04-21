Where to find the Dead Island 2 Curtis' Safe key

If you're looking for the Dead Island 2 Curtis' Safe key, then you no doubt got drawn into Curtis Sinclair's mansion after hearing him call for help on his intercom while exploring the Bel-Air area around Emma Jaunt's. This is one of the first side quests you encounter in Dead Island 2, and it's pretty good fun helping the aged movie star clear out his unwanted houseguests while he delivers quips. Although you collect and use several Dead Island 2 keys during that mission, the one that opens Curtis' Valuables Safe remains elusive on your first visit there. Fear not though as it can be opened eventually, so here are the details on how to get Curtis' Safe key in Dead Island 2.

Where is Curtis' Safe key in Dead Island 2?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Curtis' Valuables Safe is found inside his wine storage room, near the rear entrance by the staff restrooms and opposite the utility room by the garage side door. To find Curtis' Safe key in Dead Island 2, you need to head out into the rear area where there's a giant monogrammed crest on the ground. This area should be marked as a Screamer Hot Spot on your map – if it isn't, you may need to come back after progressing further through the story.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

If you search around this rear area, including the guest restrooms in the separate outer building, you should see a number of Screamer enemies spawning – and if you target them, one will be specifically named Crystal the Lawyer. You can mitigate Screamer attacks by holding the block button, which will allow you to get close enough to start landing melee hits on them, though a well-placed curveball should also be enough to interrupt their shriek so you can dash in and start dealing damage.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

When Crystal the Lawyer is defeated, grab Curtis' Safe key that she drops then head back inside the mansion to claim your reward by opening Curtis' Valuables Safe. As well as cash, you should also collect a Tactical Heavy Revolver for your trouble, which packs a serious punch.

