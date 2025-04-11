How to open the Blue Prince garage

Opening the Blue Prince garage is very useful as it unlocks the West Gate Path permanently, letting you access new outer rooms. However, to do so, you also need access to the Utility Closet (breaker room), as the deactivated electronic door button on the garage means you can’t get out. As well as being an exit to the estate grounds, the garage also has a couple of other opportunities for item gathering and resources. This all means the garage in Blue Prince is a deceptively complicated room, so I’ve explained everything about it below.

How to open the garage door in Blue Prince

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Opening the garage door is quite simple but requires you to have already drafted the Utility Closet or you need to hope you draft it later in your run. With the garage door open, you can then open the West Gate, so here’s how to do both:

Head to the utility closet and flip the garage switch on the breaker control panel to “ON”. Go back to the garage and press the black garage door button immediately on the left to open the garage door.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Walk down the drive then turn left and go down the path. Cross over the stream and continue forward, bearing left. Unlock the West Gate that leads back to the grounds in front of the mansion.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

You’ve now permanently unlocked the western part of the estate grounds. When you start a run, you can head outside and go through the gate you unlocked to reach an outer room, which could be a Hovel, Shelter, Toolshed, or Trading Post, among other options. All of these rooms provide a convenient early bonus for the run ahead, so it’s well worth drafting one before you begin searching the estate properly. However, the plank that goes over the stream is not in place at the start of the run, so you can’t use it as a shortcut to enter the mansion from the west wing.

Importantly, the garage also has two opportunities for loot:

3 Keys: Turn right as soon as you enter the garage to spot three keys hanging on hooks on the wall. You can use these to unlock doors and chests.

Turn right as soon as you enter the garage to spot three keys hanging on hooks on the wall. You can use these to unlock doors and chests. Car storage box: This box on the back of the old car can only be opened using Car Keys, but it will contain a useful item inside that will help on your run.

It’s worth drafting the garage in Blue Prince for the above rewards, but bear in mind that it’s exclusive to the west wing of the estate, so that means you need explore along the leftmost column if you want to have the best chances of drafting it – it’s also classed as "unusual" rarity, so it’s one of the rarer rooms.

If you need even more keys, the Blue Prince Billiard room puzzle might be able to help you out, but if it’s gems you’re after, solving the Blue Prince Boudoir safe might lead to what you need.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.