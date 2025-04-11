How to get the Blue Prince Boudoir safe code

The Blue Prince Boudoir safe is likely to be one of the first locked vaults you come across on your runs, requiring a four digit code to get it open. The safe itself is actually quite easy to overlook if you aren't exploring rooms thoroughly, as it's tucked in the corner behind a tall mirror, but once you spot it you still need to find the combination and it isn't written down anywhere. The answer is there with you in the room, but you'll need to think laterally in order to work it out, so here's how to get the Boudoir safe code in Blue Prince.

Where to find the Blue Prince Boudoir safe code

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

As with many of the puzzles in the game, the Blue Prince Boudoir safe code is revealed by searching for clues found within the room, but you'll need to think outside the box to get it as it isn't written down as actual numbers. Look on the dressing table, and you'll find a photograph attached to the mirror you can interact with for a closer inspection. This reveals a Christmas scene, and on the right hand side of the picture you can see a partially unwrapped safe.



So, how does this help with finding the Boudoir safe code in Blue Prince? Well, there's traditionally only one day of the year when you unwrap Christmas presents, and that's December 25. Convert that date into a four digit code and (depending on which country you're from) you'll get one of the following:

1225

2512

Either of those Blue Prince Boudoir safe codes will work, so enter 1225 or 2512 to open the vault. Inside you'll find a gem, along with a letter in a red envelope to fill in more of the backstory. Make some notes, as the information may be useful later.

