How to solve the Blue Prince dartboard puzzle in the billiard room

The Blue Prince dartboard puzzle found in the billiard room is a relatively simple math puzzle, that uses colored segments instead of the usual symbols. Thankfully, you don’t need to know anything about darts to solve it, but figuring out what the segments and colors all mean isn’t especially easy the first time you draft this room. To help you uncover the mysteries of the billiard room and solve all dartboard puzzles in Blue Prince, I’ve explained exactly how it works below.

Blue Prince dartboard puzzle solution

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

To complete any dartboard puzzle in Blue Prince, you need to solve several simple math problems using the colored segments on the dartboard to get numbers from 1 to 20, forming a code – complete enough of these math problems and enter their numbers on the dartboard to reveal a prize. Note that the code is different every time you draft the billiard room in Blue Prince too, so there’s no way to get around these puzzles without doing some math.



The key to solving the math problems is knowing that the order of operations starts with segments closest to the bullseye and ends with those on the edge of the dartboard, and figuring out what each of the colored segments mean:

Blue = Addition (+)

= Addition (+) Yellow = Subtraction (-)

= Subtraction (-) Pink = Multiplication (x)

= Multiplication (x) Purple = Division (÷)

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

So, for example, if the dartboard has just two blue segments for 8 and 4, you add them together to get 12 and then select 12 on the board, which will activate a new set of colored segments. Let’s say those segments are, from bullseye to board edge, blue for 20, pink for 2, and purple for 2, 4, and 5. Start with 20, multiply it by 2 and divide by 2 to end up back at 20. Divide that by 5 to get 4, then divide that by 4 to get 1 – note that you could have completed those divisions in any order to get the same result. Select 1 on the dartboard to proceed to the next set of colored segments and so on, until the dartboard lifts to reveal your prize.

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

Prizes from the Blue Prince dartboard puzzle are usually keys: either a pair of basic keys for unlocking rooms and chests, a keycard for electronic security doors, or a silver key, which can get you access to a room with many doors. If you get a number wrong while entering the dartboard code, you’ll just have to start inputting the code from the beginning and thankfully aren’t locked out of solving it and any rewards behind the dartboard. It’s also worth checking the bar in case there’s a coin lying around!

